Cauliflower is all the craze on the cooking scene. The days are long gone of seeing cauliflower as a one hit wonder on the passed over vegetable tray. Cauliflower is a versatile vegetable that can be mashed like potatoes, used like rice, made into pizza crust, steaks, buffalo wings, “cheese” sauce, eaten raw, cooked, and even pickled. The possibilities are endless.
Originating from a type of wild cabbage, it’s a cruciferous vegetable in the same family as broccoli, kale, kohlrabi and Brussels sprouts. The immature flower head of the plant is picked when it is tender and at its peak of flavor. There are over 100 varieties found throughout the world, and over 80 of them are grown in the U.S.
One cup of cauliflower has 25 calories per serving, 2 grams of protein and is 90% water, raw or cooked. It is a good source of fiber, Vitamin K, calcium, potassium, folate, and has more than 75% of your daily recommended dose of Vitamin C in one serving. It has a high supply of phytonutrients, high levels of anti-inflammatory compounds, and recent research has linked it to helping prevent chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders and various kinds of cancer. Cauliflower preserves eye health, aids in digestion and even helps prevent weight gain. Sounds like we all need to eat more Cauliflower.
To celebrate Heart Health Month, give these cauliflower recipes a try.
Cauliflower Buffalo Bites
Ingredients
• 1 large head cauliflower, cut into bite-size pieces
• Olive oil (or your favorite oil)
• 2 tsp. garlic powder
• 1 tsp. pepper
• 1 Tbsp. melted butter
• 1/3 c. hot wing sauce of choice
• Other: 1 gallon or larger size plastic bag
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 F. Place cauliflower florets in a plastic zip-top bag. Drizzle enough olive oil to barely coat. Add garlic powder and pepper. Close bag and toss ingredients around until all are coated. Place on cookie sheet and bake on middle rack for 15 minutes, turning them once during baking. Check them after 10 minutes for desired tenderness. Remove from oven. Melt butter and add hot sauce. Toss cauliflower and stir to cover all florets with sauce. Start with about half the sauce and add more to your taste. Return to oven and cook for additional five minutes
Makes four servings. Each serving has 100 calories, 7 g fat, 3 g protein, 9 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber and 510 mg sodium.
Baked Cauliflower Tots
Ingredients
• 2 cups grated cauliflower (about half a medium head)
• 1 egg
• 3 Tablespoons flour
• 1/4 cup low-fat cheddar cheese, grated
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• Optional:
• 2 Tbsp diced red or green pepper
• 1 clove garlic, mashed
• 1 Tbsp mustard
Instructions
• Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet or line with parchment paper or foil.
• Grate cauliflower on large holes of a grater.
• In a medium bowl, combine cauliflower, egg, flour, cheese, and salt; mix well.
• Press mixture together to make about 15 small balls or logs; Place on the baking sheet with space between each ball or log.
• Bake for 20 minutes or until cooked through. For extra crispy tots, broil for an extra 2 minutes. Watch closely to avoid burning.
• Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Cauliflower Popcorn
Ingredients
• Head of Cauliflower
• Butter flavor cooking spray
• Tumeric
• Mrs. Dash Seasoning (original)
Directions
• Rinse cauliflower in cold water
• Blot dry with a paper towel
• Break the head of the cauliflower into bite-size florets
• Spread them on a parchment lined baking sheet
• Spray cauliflower lightly with butter flavor cooking spray
• Sprinkle with turmeric and Mrs. Dash Seasoning
• Bake for 20 to 30 minutes at 425 F, or until cauliflower is slightly browned
Cauliflower Rice
Cauliflower rice can be used for several different dishes:
Add it to stir-fry for an additional vegetable.
Steam it and substitute it for rice if you already are serving a grain with a meal.
Mix it into a salad for a different texture.
Use it for the base of cauliflower pizza crust.
Here are two ways to turn a head of fresh cauliflower into rice:
Method 1:
• Wash cauliflower and chop into small pieces.
• Using a food processor, add raw cauliflower to the mixer.
• Chop on a medium speed until the cauliflower looks like rice.
Method 2:
• Wash cauliflower and chop into large pieces.
• Using a box grater or a cheese grater, grate the raw cauliflower using a medium size grater.
• Be ready to use your arm muscles in this method!
For more information on or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Shelly Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
