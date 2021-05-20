Irises are Tennessee’s state cultivated flower. We actually have our own state wildflower also, the passion flower. Right now I see every corner landscape with a few irises blooming. They’re even blooming in the homes that have been forgotten. It’s a great reminder of where a former gardener once worked their magic. On my property we have irises around many trees in the pasture and the previous owners planted them many years ago. These pastures have had cattle in them for a number of years, but the irises still bloom faithfully each spring. Each garden should always have a few irises because they signal that spring is coming.
There are over 200 species of iris and you can find them in just about every shape, size, and color you’re looking for. Within those species there are tens of thousands of hybrids available now. We even have one that is native to Tennessee called Iris cristata, or the crested iris. It only stands about 4” tall and will make a nice carpet in a shady spot in the garden. Many of the irises that are cultivated are the rhizome type. Rhizomes are underground stems that grow horizontally at the ground. There are a few diseases and insect issues, but they generally are care-free. Iris borers are the main culprit to an irises demise. These boring insects will reach the rhizome and slowly kill the entire clump. In the fall it is best to clean up the garden foliage because these insects can overwinter in old leaves and other plant debris left. If you have a clump of irises that have died due to this insect, it’s best to remove the entire clump because there could potentially be eggs in the plant debris.
Most irises require good drainage and division every few years to help encourage new growth each year. They are a great cut flower and will last quite a few days inside. We do have some types that prefer moist and wet sites and they include the Louisiana type hybrids. Irises seem to thrive on neglect. I’ve seen so many blooming this spring in old homesteads and no one cares for them anymore. They will slow down on flowering and division will help encourage new flowers. Division is best done every 4-5 years.
If you are looking to find the best bearded iris each year, look up the Dykes Medal winners. This is the highest award by the American Iris Society judges. Each year there is only one winner and this iris will be the best of the best. This award has been going strong for nearly 100 years be selecting the one iris to be the ultimate winner each year. If you are looking for some of the best try finding Hello Darkness, Dusky Challenger, and Edith Wolford.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
