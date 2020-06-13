The time has come. It is now! The people of our country have come to the crossroads where we must take a stand. We can appreciate the issues on both sides.
I am in a unique position to see the problem from both points of view. My family has contributed to the protection and service of the people in the cities that they reside. We have had three generations of police officers.
I also have a multiracial grandson and great-grandson. My grandson also served and did his duty as an officer in the New York City Police Department. I fear in this environment today for my great-grandson. Never do I want to experience what we have witnessed recently.
Police officers have been trained in many areas that encompass the realm of situations they may encounter. Many times they see the worst in human conditions and human behavior. They deal with mental health problems, drug addiction, abusive behavior and list goes on. Can they really be responsible to address the variety? Are they equipped to handle these issues? Maybe so, maybe not.
They deal with the criminal element and are many times verbally abused and have to restrain from reacting. This is a day in and day out occurrence depending on the area they serve.
From my childhood I remember a song we sung as children in the 1940s.
“Remember your name and address, telephone number too, for if someday you lose your way you will know just what to do. Walk up to the kind policeman the very first one you meet, and simply say, I have lost my way and he will know just what to do.”
What a reassurance this was at that time. We had neighborhood cops that lived and knew the people they were dealing with. We knew them and they knew us. But wait we were an all white community! I can only see from my perspective.
Can there be another? If we have the conversations now that we should have had during these long years who knows if the situation we are experiencing today could be different.
The time has come to bring our nation, our cities, our hometowns together. We as American have been favored with plenty but not all have enjoyed the harvest. Whatever the reasons are, each of us has to open our hearts and minds and look to improve life for all of our citizens.
Life is difficult for many in our country. We may not witness it here in our surrounding, but not too far from us there are people who do not enjoy as much as we do.
It is time for an open dialogue with all people. The exchange of ideas, values, customs can enlightened us all to see more than one side. It is with hope, empathy and working together that peace can be achieved. All of us are God’s children and his love is equally given.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.