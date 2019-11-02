Turn around and the holiday season is upon us. Can you remember as a child looking forward to these special days, where family and friends gathered. Whether it be a wonderful turkey dinnner, cranberry sauce, stuffing or dressing, as the venue dictates, we all looked forward to this festive season.
As children we only saw the treats and the coming together of familly. The preparers saw preparation, planning and arranging. Who will be able to attend, how costly will it be? Will everyone get along? To the adults the anticipation was stressful, but to the children it was a welcome to a good time.
Most of us now look back to this time as the "good old days" and rightfully so, it was for most of us. We were surrounded by good food, good people and made good memories. For others it was a time of alienation from loved ones, eating alone and depression. Depending on which situation occurred therein lies our memories.
I have been one of the fortunate ones to have clear recollections of good times and was totally unaware of underlying factors. It is only in the experience in the years of adulthood did I realize how our perspective is so different from that of childhood. Maturing has it's drawbacks. We lose the ability to enjoy the obvious when we are stressed with facing reality and obligations.
Entering the last decades of my life I have realized how unimportant some things are. Today I know that relationships with family and friends are more valuable than anything else. The rewards of life are the good feelings and the sharing of happy and sad times with those we love and respect. These are the memories that will sustain us through our years.
Times have changed and so much of our society has not had the opportunity to experience nurturing, sharing and participating in the unity of a loving family life. Some by choice others by circumstance. These special occasions bring a host of different elements into view. We each handle them according to what we have experienced.
It is never too late to start to build for your children and their children's future to make good experiences become the treasured memories for their lives.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
