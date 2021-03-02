Potatoes are probably the number one consumed vegetable in the entire world. We see them used pretty much at every meal because they are such a staple food. Potatoes are in the same family as tomatoes and peppers, but potatoes can handle frosts and cooler weather. Since they are in the same family as tomatoes they can also succumb to the same diseases. If you had disease issues on your tomatoes or peppers, don’t plant potatoes in that same area.
For the most part they can be planted the first couple of weeks of March and can handle lights frosts. They are planted from seed pieces with eyes. These “eyes” are the growing points of the potato and each seed piece should have at least two on them for ample growth. Garden centers are stocking their shelves now with seed potatoes. Before planting, larger potatoes are cut into segments with each segment containing 2-3 “eyes.” They should be laid out for a few days to allow the cuts on the seed potatoes to heal over.
The healed seed potatoes should be planted between 4-5” deep and 8-12” apart in the rows. They do prefer well-drained soils and if your soil sits in a low lying area, potatoes may not be the vegetable for you. If they are allowed to sit in water for an extended period of time, they will rot in the cool and wet soil. When the plants get a foot tall, you can push soil up against the plant. This will help support the growth of the potatoes and prevent any potato becoming green from being exposed to sunlight. Weeds will suppress the growth of the potatoes and should be removed. This is done very carefully because tilling or hoeing around the plants will damage the potatoes buried right below the surface.
The question always comes, when do I harvest? Harvesting can occur anywhere starting around day 70 from planting. It’s best to way a couple of weeks after the plants die back. This helps develop a thicker skin which helps the potato in storage. After digging them, be sure to allow them to dry out of the sun for a couple of weeks. This curing process will help dry the skins out enough.
If you are looking to try out of the most common cultivars of potatoes try Yukon Gold, Kennebec and Red Pontiac. These are readily found at most garden centers and businesses that sell feed. We do have a bounty of colors and you can pretty much find potatoes in every color under the sun, but the colored potatoes such as blue are significantly higher in price.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
