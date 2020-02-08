Why do we put off discussing issues that are uncomfortable? Whether it is about the birds and the bees or final instructions, we put it aside until it is inevitable to bring it to the attention of those we chose to share it with.
Recently in a gathering of my daughters, we came together and the subject of my last wishes were brought up. I have in my possession in detail what I would like to happen and explicit ideas of how it should be done. I am a proponent of expressing myself and not afraid to do so.
We sat at the dining table and I brought out my final wishes and instructions. To my surprise and delight we were agreeable in most areas. We agreed to cremation, memorial service and my ashes buried in the grave with my children’s father. ( I told them if I died in the cold winter they could wait to deliver the ashes when the weather was warmer to New York.)
They were surprised with the details I planned out concerning the music selection I want played or sung. Best of all were the pictures I chose to depict my life with the color and challenges faced while I lived.
My portrayal of Cleopatra, Pocahontas and a pumpkin should define my zest for life and enjoyment. There was so many pictures to choose from, especially in all the activities I engaged in when I lived in Florida. Playing bocci on the courts of Century Village, on the shore by the lake as a cheerleader for the regatta, in the art studio where I molded the clay to express my creative ability.
Believe it or not, at this gathering it became humorous while discussing serious instructions. My daughters definitely vetoed any pictures depicting me with my second husband. I explained good or bad it was part of my life experience, but they would have no part of it. They tossed aside any reference to recognition of that period of my life. So be it!
This was a good experience for all of us. With humor and conscious decision made now is so much better that having to decide at a time when emotions of the moment can make us go astray and not do as we wish.
I urge you parents to discuss with your offspring what you desire in your final days with regard to health options and end of final days.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
