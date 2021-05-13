Sweet potatoes are usually one of the last things we plant in the warm season vegetable garden. They prefer soil temperatures to be warmer than most things that we grow. We usually start planting them in Tennessee around the middle of May and we can plant them until about the middle of June. They do need about 5 months of frost free weather in order to produce a good crop. If the soil temperatures are below 60, usually no growth occurs. They prefer the soil temps to be at least 75.
They are grown from slips or rooted cuttings. It’s best to begin with certified disease-free stock. It’s easy to find them and there are plenty of types available now. Keep in mind, sweet potatoes will usually run and can take a large area of your garden up. The vines can actually run up to 4-5 feet, so make sure you give them plenty of space because they will need it. There are bunching types available if you are restricted on your garden space. Since we are looking for large sweet potatoes, plant them in loose soil. They are often hilled up with more soil around the plant as the plants start growing.
You can find sweet potatoes in a plethora of colors. The standard is orange and that’s how most of us grew up eating sweet potatoes. We can find sweet potatoes in purple, yellow, orange, and even white. Many of the newer cultivars have disease resistance and it’s best to find some of these to help out with diseases that we’ll battle during the wet parts of summer. For a white cultivar, try O’Henry. It is highly resistant to rot and many of the fungal diseases that we can get. If you are looking for the standard orange, the most common one is Beauregard, but you may try Carolina Ruby, Centennial, or Jewell. For those looking for something different, try Murasaki which is a purple skin with white flesh.
It’s best to harvest sweet potatoes before the temps get below 55. If we get a frost, it can sometimes lead to damage on the root side also, depending on the temperature.
After digging, they need to cure for about a week to heal any cuts that may have occurred during harvest. After they’re cured, they will usually last up to 9-12 months in storage.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
