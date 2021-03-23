With pandemic gardening rolling into 2021, we’re seeing an influx of new gardeners this year. Many of these gardeners discovered gardening during the pandemic last year and it’s rolled over into this year. Many new gardeners just don’t understand the challenges that it takes to produce a tomato or a peach. Gardening is not for the faint of heart and it requires patience, which I lack. I am more of a vegetable gardener as opposed to a fruit gardener because of my lack of patience.
One of the fruits that I get a lot of questions about is regarding strawberries. Most people are drawn to strawberries because it’s one of the most popular fruits in the U.S. This article will be focused on planting strawberries in the home garden and not in a commercial setting where they are replanted every fall.
If you are planting strawberries this spring, now is the correct time. They need to be planted about four weeks before our last frost, which is around the middle of April. You can plant strawberries by either rooted plants or bare-root plants. Keep in mind that strawberries planted in the spring may not have the full yield potential as already established strawberries. It can be hard, but it’s best to pick off all of the flowers the first year to help get the plant established. Pick a site that is well-drained or perhaps you have a spot in a raised bed.
There are two main categories of strawberries — Short-day/June-bearing and Day-neutral/Everbearing. June-bearing produce on large single crop and flower a few weeks in late spring. Most of the time these flowers were set in the previous year and overwintered on the plant. They do produce runners are can be grown for several years. Some great cultivars finclude Earliglow, Allstar and Cardinal. Everbearing strawberries produce fruit over a longer period of time. They produce very few runners and they’re great for a smaller garden. They don’t often have the yield as June-bearing types though. Some good cultivars would include Tristar, Tribute and Seascape.
At the end of the season it’s best to thin the plants to 6-8” apart. Keep the plants clean between the plants to help prevent weeds and any insects that may try and overwinter in the strawberry beds.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.