These past several months of confinement have given many of us seniors an opportunity to reflect on our lives and the life around us. As an octogenarian, I have witnessed a great deal of change.
I can remember the Sunday in December when World War II was declared. My brothers and all of their friends were in uniform and defending our country. It was a time of unity, pride and a cohesiveness in all the citizens of these United States.
Oh how we wrote those letters to the troops to encourage and give them support. We sent packages to those loved ones filled with goodies from home to boost their morale.
I can vividly remember when the war was over. In my neighborhood in Brooklyn almost every household had someone serving in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Corps or Coast Guard. How proudly we displayed our national flag. The country was truly united with faith and hope for a better tomorrow. We prayed and waited for the end of this period of our history. We celebrated and marched in the streets when victory was declared and the war was over.
We again saw our young men and women go into more wars in the years that followed. The young have always had to bear the burden of fighting and dying for all of us. They sacrificed their lives for their country and values that had been ingrained in us by our faith and our parents while we were growing up.
It seems to me I have seen great strides in our way of life with regard to the greatest accomplishments in creating ways to make our lives easier, by inventions to aid us in every way of life. Our cars, our household appliances, our modern conveniences. The field of medicine has eradicated certain diseases, our medical advances have prolonged our lives and it goes on and on.
We move at a pace to accomplish what we want and need to make our lives more pleasant. In some areas there is no stopping us. I have been proud to be a part of this nation and have enjoyed the benefits.
We have been slow in other areas of which I am not so proud. I can still see the ugly head of racism crop up. As a child I was not aware of the difference in other children not like me. Children have to be taught to be prejudiced.
In the past 80-plus years I have seen some improvement in this particular flaw in our society, but it still exists. Today it becomes more evident than ever before. The time is now to address this problem. There is work to be done by each of us. It starts in the heart of every human being to love each other as we have been told God loves us. We must find the ways to treat others as we want to be treated.
There are problems that can and should be acknowledged by our leaders in the community, the state and the country to bring us together in a more perfect union. We have moved through centuries crawling it is time to hasten the pace before we lose too much.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.