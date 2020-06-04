The Jimmy Floyd Family Center is continuing its reopening process with the outdoor pool and food court now available for public use.
Outdoor pool hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, while food court hours are from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Patrons are asked to practice social distancing and clean hygiene, and the facility will also introduce its own health and safety measures.
Anyone entering the facility will have their temperature taken, and those with a fever at or above 100.4 will be denied entry per CDC guidelines. Chairs have been arranged 6 feet apart in sets of two.
In addition, the slides and 3-meter high dive will remain closed all summer. The 1-meter diving boards are still open for use.
Members can enter through the back gate and are asked to bring their scan cards to speed up the lines, which staff expects will run long because of social distancing and temperature checks.
The center’s water aerobics classes have restarted as well, and the Don Fox wading pool maintained by Jimmy Floyd staff is now open. Operating hours for the wading pool are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
