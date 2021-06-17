June is Men’s Health Month and serves as an important reminder because, according to a 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, men in the United States on average now die five years earlier than women and die at higher rates from nine of the top leading causes of death.
During Men’s Health Month and all year long, encourage men in your family to take control of their health and families to teach young boys healthy habits.
I have noticed that some of the men in my family may not want to make appointments to checkup on their health. It is important for us to encourage the men in our lives about making an appointment for a checkup — this could include a father, brother, husband, son or friend. In order to help support Men’s Health Month, we can cook healthy meals and take walks with the men in our lives.
Men’s Health Month has been observed since 1994. Its purpose is to heighten awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.
Men can do their part to help reduce the gap in life spans between men and women by knowing their preventable risks, creating healthful habits, scheduling routine tests for early detection of diseases and documenting their family history and then sharing it with their physicians.
Of course, diet and exercise are part of any approach to improving overall health.
According to the CDC, the leading causes of death among men are heart disease, cancer and accidental death.
If you are interested in making a healthy meal for the special men in your life, check this website out for fun and healthy ideas: https://healthyfamilies.tennessee.edu/lets-cook/
A family favorite we have is the Big Orange Burger! We are a UT Vols family, so a Big Orange Burger really fits our interests!
Big Orange Burger
Servings: 4; Serving Size: 1 burger
YOU WILL NEED
• ¼ cup water
• ½ cup grated carrot
• ¼ cup chopped onion
• ¾ teaspoon salt (optional)
• ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
• ⅛ teaspoon pepper
• 1 pound ground beef
• 4 hamburger buns
• 4 slices low-fat Monterey Jack cheese (optional)
WHAT TO DO
1. Preheat grill or large skillet to medium-high heat.
2. In large bowl, mix water, carrot, onion, salt (optional), garlic powder and pepper.
Add ground beef and mix until just combined.
3. Press ground beef mixture into four patties that are slightly larger than buns.
4. Cook patties on grill or stove in large skillet, turning once, until reach temperature of 160°F in middle.
5. Serve burger on a hamburger bun with cheese (optional).
To learn more about this recipe, log on to https://healthyfamilies.tennessee.edu/recipe/big-orange-burger/
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext 105.
