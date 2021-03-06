If I could eat whatever I wanted, every day of the week, I’d feast on appetizers.
Bring on the pigs in a blanket, spinach dip and cheese and crackers. One of the main reasons I miss weddings and baby showers so much right now is because COVID has taken away tables filled with bite size snacks! Forget the full course meals or the cheesecake after, a paper plate full of finger foods that don’t require a fork make me a happy girl.
So this last week, my husband was out of town and my girls were away at school. That meant No. 3 and I would be home alone. And had you looked into my grocery cart while at Kroger you would have thought we were having a party.
Party for two that is!
There were bagel bites, sliced cheeses, carrots, hummus, hard salami, french onion dip and olives. For dessert we had a bag of M&Ms and a tub of vanilla ice cream.
Because I am still a parent, however, I added a loaf of bread and peanut butter and jelly. Also in the cart was a bag of apples and milk. We were set for the week!
So it was a complete shock to me when I got home and my third child looked in the bags and immediately started complaining.
“There is nothing here to make an actual meal! You are the parent and need to feed me!”
As a parent of three, I completely understand my role is to provide my children with sustenance until they can fend for themselves.
“What are you talking about?’ I remarked in shock. “We had Zaxby’s for lunch!”
“Fast food doesn’t count and neither do protein shakes,” my teenager shot back.
Really? In what world does fast food not count. And excuse me, but a protein shake is a healthy alternative to a cooked meal — we all know that.
“Jake’s mom makes him chicken breast and green beans all the time. And Landon’s mom made us homemade pizza for dinner when I was there and then in the morning she baked us an oatmeal casserole.”
“We have oatmeal. You can have oatmeal whenever you want,” I shot back.
“No, you have to make it!”
And there was the crux.
First and foremost, I don’t even know what an oatmeal casserole is. But if you ask me it sounds a little extra.
Second, chicken is chicken. I don’t care if it comes from Zaxby’s or Jake’s mom’s stove top, it counts and you and I both know those green beans came out of a can.
And third, did he not see the loaf of bread? Slap some ham and cheese on there and grab an apple out of the fruit bowl and someone give this mom a prize.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.