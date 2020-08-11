“Communication to a relationship is like oxygen to life. Without it ... it dies,” Tony Gaskins, author.
Communication within the family is extremely important because it enables members to express their needs, wants, and concerns to each other. Open and honest communication creates an atmosphere that allows family members to express their differences as well as love and admiration for one another. It is through communication that family members are able to resolve the unavoidable problems that arise in all families.
Here are four guidelines to open up the channels of communication between family members.
First, in today’s busy schedules, it is important to spend time with family members engaged in meaningful conversation. There are many creative ways to make time to communicate with other family members such as talking in the car; turning the TV off and eating dinner together. When there is a serious item of business, schedule time with family members to have that discussion. Be sure not to bring up sensitive topics while in a public place or initiate conversation on social media platforms.
Second, face to face communication is critical. Communication is so much more than words. 55% of what we communicate is non-verbal such as body posture and facial expressions, while 38% is our tone of voice. That leaves only 7% of our communications in the words we choose. “Communicating through text, email or letters can lead to misinterpreted messages,” states Barnes.
Third, in order for effective communication to take place within families, individual family members must be open and honest with one another. Without trust, families cannot build strong relationships. Parents, especially, are responsible for providing a safe environment that allows family members to openly express their thoughts and feelings.
“I” messages are a safe and honest way to open the conversation.
The formula is simple:
I feel _________ when __________. I would like _______________.
Begin by reflecting on the experienced feelings about the situation and fill in the blank. For example, one might be angry, overwhelmed, misunderstood or exhausted. Next, describe the situation that has created this feeling. Finally, give a solution that would help make the situation better.
Fourth, an essential aspect of effective communication is listening to what others are saying. Being an active listener involves trying to understand the point of view of the other person. It is important to pay close attention to the speaker’s verbal and non-verbal messages. As an active listener, you must acknowledge and respect the other person’s perspective. Eye contact and a verbal acknowledgement conveys to the other person that you care about what he or she has to say. Another aspect of active listening is seeking clarification if you do not understand the other family member. This can be done by simply asking, “What did you mean when you said..?” or “Did I understand you correctly?”
Communication is key to successful family functioning. Families that communicate in healthy ways are more capable of problem-solving and tend to be more satisfied with their relationships.
For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences related topics in the areas of family, relationships, finances, nutrition, health and wellness, contact Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes can be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.