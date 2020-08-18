As we approach the fall, one question seems to resonate in my email and through phone calls: How do I know when to pick? We’re going to look at signs to watch for when harvesting watermelon, cantaloupe, and winter squash such as butternut. For the most part many of these do not mature until the end of summer because they will generally take around 90 days from seeding to harvest fruit.
Cantaloupe requires about 45 days from flowering to produce fruit depending on how well they were taken care of. One of the main signs to watch for is the netting that will develop on the skin surface. The netting will become coarse and rough. The coloring in between the netting will change from a dark green to a tannish color and the color will look dull instead of shiny. The main way to determine if a cantaloupe is ripe is the fruit will slip off the vine by twisting. It will have a little resistance, but you want to try and pick them at the peak time to harvest the maximum amount of taste. Once picked, they should probably be eaten within a week.
Determining if a watermelon is ripe can be more difficult. They do not slip readily from the vine and you will have to use other indicators to determine ripeness. Some of the visible changes that you want to see is the bottom of the watermelon will change from light green to yellow, coloring will become dull, and the tendrils near the fruit will become dry and brown. Watermelons will only last a few days from harvest before their flavor will diminish.
Winter squash has one main indicator that will determine ripeness. To determine ripeness, feel the rind with your fingernail. The rind will become hard and not easily scratched by your fingernail. The one thing I really like about winter squash is their shelf life. Many of these winter squash will last months and they were the main sustenance for people where refrigeration was not an option. If you are looking for squash that will last most of the winter, try growing acorn, butternut, and spaghetti squash next year.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
