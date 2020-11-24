As we go into winter, now is actually my favorite time to plant trees and shrubs in the landscape. The only issue is that most nurseries and garden centers have low inventories right now. You may have to go hunting to find worthy landscape plants to put in your beds at your home. Since most landscape shrubs are going into dormancy, I feel like they do better being planted in the fall. When the spring temperatures warm up, they will throw out those new roots and have less transplant shock. I also believe that you will have to water less if those plants were planted in the fall as opposed to the spring time.
Hold off pruning any shrubs until you know for a fact that they are dormant. If you prune too early in the fall, and we get a warm spell, sometimes shrubs will send out a new flush of growth. They are using their reserved energy to send out this new growth and this weakens them substantially. I’ve never been a fan of pruning any tree or shrub in the fall unless it is required. If you must prune some shrubs in the landscape, try and hold off until February.
Rake up all leaves and destroy them if you had disease issues in the landscape. Sanitation is the number one way to prevent reintroducing the same disease back into the landscape. Many of the diseases that we face will actually over-winter in the landscape in old leaves that we leave behind. It seems like such a minor thing, but it does make a large impact for the future.
The final thing that we should be doing in the landscape is assessing what went right and what went wrong. Every large garden that I’ve visited changes with time. Landscapes change and if something is not performing well, then it needs to be culled! I treat my landscape as a trial and sometimes I have things fail. Try new plants in your landscape and you might be pleased with how they do! If you are looking for some new plants to try out, visit uthort.com and look for the new suggested plant links that are being produced by the University of Tennessee.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
