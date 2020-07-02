Wilson Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 81st home, “The House that Love Built,” this past weekend for new Habitat homeowner Tara Ardnt, announced Jeff Bennett, director of divisions for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.
Tara has worked for Walmart for the past nine years and is currently working as an online shopper. She says she is ready to have her own space, she just didn’t know how to make that happen until someone told her about Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program. Future homeowners attend 100 hours of classes and work with a budget coach to prepare for homeownership. Future homeowners also spend 100 hours working on the build site with their sponsors and volunteers and volunteer at the ReStore to earn the opportunity of homeownership. Tara’s home is sponsored by an anonymous donor, Publix Super Markets Charities, and Sharing Change — A Middle Tennessee Electric Charitable Foundation.
Highlights
• This was the first Habitat home built in Wilson County since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus. While one spring build had to be canceled, this one was able to continue, but with a much smaller number of volunteers.
• Volunteers wore face coverings, practiced social distancing, and were still able to make good progress each day that they worked on the home.
• During the dedication ceremony, Tara expressed her appreciation to the sponsor and volunteers who have helped provide this life-changing opportunity for her. With tears in her eyes, she shared, “Each time I walk in this house, I’ll think of all of you.”
• Several housewarming gifts were presented during the ceremony, including a Bible with a note from President Jimmy Carter, an American flag, and a key symbolizing the fulfillment of her dream to become a homeowner.
• On the first day of the build four weeks earlier, Tara had expressed interest in having a copy of the logo for the build. As part of the ceremony, Habitat staff presented Tara with a framed duplicate of the build site sign displaying the logo “The House That Love Built.”
• Tory Tredway, divisions sponsor and volunteer relations manager commented, “We are so proud of Tara! She has worked hard to take advantage of this opportunity to become a homeowner. She’s excited about purchasing her first home and moving in. She loves to cook, so she is looking forward to having her own kitchen and hosting family members in her new home.”
Wilson Habitat for Humanity seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Prior to becoming homeowners, Habitat future homeowners attend home education classes, work at the build site, and volunteer at Habitat’s retail outlet, the ReStore.
The work of Habitat in Wilson County began in 1992 and Wilson Habitat has now built 81 houses and renovated three. To request an application or to receive more information about Wilson Habitat for Humanity, call 615-453-4539 or visit http://www.habitatnashville.org/wilson.
— Submitted to the Democrat
