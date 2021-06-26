For a church that has been worshipping together since the town’s early days, it seemed only fitting to mark a milestone like 200 years with a special event.
Lebanon First Baptist Church will officially cross into its third century on Wednesday, and that’s got church historian Sherrie Green thrilled. She has created a walk-through museum in the church that traces its humble origins right on up to present day.
There are photographs over a hundred years old so guests can literally see how the church has evolved into its current form. For instance, the church used to have two towers, but a fire destroyed one and the church decided to go a different direction with the rebuild.
In the museum on Tuesday, Green proudly displayed a table she had arranged in the museum that chronicled the aftermath of that devastating fire through a unique lens. What made the items here special is what was represented. Each piece of paper documented donations made by congregants in the wake of the fire. “People donated whatever amount or items they had to donate,” said Green.
These donations were often made in memory or honor of other individuals, as indicated by many of the pages.
“We are very blessed to have some old ledgers,” Green said, pointing to one from 1885. Documents from this era also included minutes from church meetings. One thing that has changed is how the pastor is paid. As Green made clear, early pastors at the church weren’t salaried and instead relied on what little bit congregants could give. Green showed one contribution of $5 and another for $2.
“It’s a town that is very generous and service minded. People here want to help other people,” said current Pastor David Freeman. “It’s part of the heartbeat of the community.”
Freeman has served at Lebanon First Baptist for 14 years. “It’s an honor first and foremost” to lead congregants at a place with so much history, he said.
The pastor said he’s been looking forward to the bicentennial since he joined the church
“I consider it a stewardship of a very important aspect in our church’s history and story,” he said.
Freeman is very relieved that the 200 year anniversary fell in 2021 and not 2020, pointing to another Baptist church in Nashville that was set to celebrate their bicentennial last year before the pandemic brought restrictions on public gatherings.
The pastor is relinquishing service duties this week to a former leader of the flock, Ray Cleek, who currently preaches in Hendersonville. When Freeman found out Cleek would be attending the bicentennial service, he asked him to lead it.
Freeman said that Cleek is worthy of the honor and that a lot of people in the church would remember him. “He was part of a special group of pastors and people during his time here.”
The church will hold a special event on Wednesday called Light Up Lebanon to commemorate the official 200 year anniversary. The church service being held Sunday is just the kick start to the week.
On Wednesday, there will be fireworks, live music, food trucks and a bounce house at the church located just off Lebanon’s square at 227 E. Main St.
As for Sunday, there will be a revised schedule for the special day. The museum will be open all day.
SCHEDULE
9 a.m.-10 a.m. Sunday School
10:30 a.m. — Bicentennial Committee Presentation & Special Recognitions Worship Service, Commemorative Photograph on Sanctuary Front Steps
Noon — Dinner on the Grounds, the west lawn, (Drop off a side dish and/or dessert to The Rock building prior to Sunday School or Worship Service.)
