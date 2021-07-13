The Lebanon Noon Rotary recently installed its 2021-22 president and celebrated the achievements of it outgoing president.
Among the accomplishments cited by 2020-21 President Linda Hackett were:
• Held annual golf tournament (after being rescheduled from spring to fall) to raise funding for service projects.
• Provided dictionaries to all third graders in LSSD.
• Donated to the Read to Succeed program.
• Partnered with Dunkin Donuts to sell “Purple Pinkie Donuts” to raise funds to continue Rotary’s long-term efforts to eliminate polio from the world.
• Donated to Wilson Books from Birth.
• Donated food to First Responders.
• Delivered Christmas baskets to families in need.
• Donated to Senior Ride Share.
• Volunteered with spring storm clean-up efforts.
• Donated to the Child Advocacy Center.
• Donated food for LSSD’s Stuff the Bus program.
• Participated in Heart to Heart.
• Helped with Cumberland University’s Summer Camp program.
“I am filled with pride to have been given the opportunity to serve as your president for the year 2020-2021,” Hackett told club members. “This has been a very interesting term to say the least. But I am so thankful for everything.”
Linda also thanked board members, club members who “went above and beyond,” elected officials who are members, and First United Methodist Church, where the club meets on Tuesdays at noon).
Teresa Musice, who is a past president of the club and who now serves as an assistant district governor for Rotary District 6780, hailed the club’s accomplishments and gave credit to Linda for her leadership.
Musice said the club received several awards at the recent district meeting and that Hackett was instrumental in making sure the club met certain requirements, including that for the Rotary Citation, which is an award given to top performing clubs.
Jeff Hall, a local architect, is the incoming president. His term will include a celebration of the club’s 100th anniversary.
For more about Lebanon Noon Rotary, go to www.facebook.com/lebanonrotary or contact Hall at jhall@hgarchitecture.com.
