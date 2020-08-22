Editor’s Note: This the second in a series of articles examining the city of Lebanon’s new comprehensive plan.
Don Fox Park is a central hub for leisure, and the proposed sports complex on U.S. 231 could be the same for athletics, but Lebanon’s long-term vision sees smaller parks within walking distance of every home.
The city has already made progress toward that goal with a park on South Hartmann Drive and another in the works on Cairo Bend Road, and the 2040 Comprehensive Plan provides further guidelines for park development.
“We want people to not have to get into a car and go to a park all the time,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “It’s nice having Don Fox as the regional park, and that’s important, but I think we’ve got that covered.”
Comprehensive Plan Committee Chair T.A. Bryan said that regional parks are still a priority for the city, especially the sports complex.
“With parks and rec, we sure need to take care of our young people and make sure the job’s completed,” he said. “I’m all for getting the 231 project developed. That was one of the most important things we talked about.”
The city is also amending a trail system plan first written in 2002, which would use those pathways to connect parks across the city. A network near Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital is among the more recent ideas being considered.
“One of the things that we’re really pushing is working with developers and creating open space in developments,” Corder said. “Smaller parks that serve just a smaller neighborhood, I think that’s going to be helpful.”
Sam Houston Elementary School’s playground and the park on Hartmann Drive most closely match the city’s vision for neighborhood parks, according to Corder.
Lebanon’s Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee is expected to take the lead on creating trail systems, while the Comprehensive Plan helps promote park developments. Officials are also exploring the possibility of a “blue way,” which would allow for canoeing and other recreational activities using the city’s creeks.
“The idea would be that you take the parks and you kind of connect the trails between the parks,” Corder said. “Working with developers, creating the open spaces in the developments, but also with the Future Land Use plan we tried to identify the natural resource. Where do we want to preserve land? That was a huge part of what the Future Land Use Plan was doing … we kind of want to know where our garden’s going to be before we start to develop our property.”
Corder said preserving natural resources and farmland works to boost the city’s visual appeal, another priority based on surveys. Focusing business and residential development on key areas like South Hartmann is expected to leave those more natural areas intact.
“People like their built-in development to look good, and that’s what they’re telling us,” he said. “It’s going to take us having to maintain stuff more — a simple example is, when you come in from the Knoxville area you’re driving through the Smoky Mountains, you’re driving over the Cumberland Plateau, you’re seeing all these trees, and then you get to the Nashville Basin where we are … I think the first impression is going to be the stark absence of trees.”
Making sure the city’s buildings are as scenic as its parks and trails is another of the plan’s goals, whether by looking at design standards or historic preservation.
“The square is the most obvious, that’s what Lebanon’s known for,” Corder said. “We’ve got four historic preservation districts now, but probably need to rewrite the regulations for the districts we have.”
Along with rewriting those regulations to provide more clarity to developers and homeowners, the plan recommends two new potential historic preservation districts. One would be located on West Main Street from Castle Heights Avenue to the square, and another would be on the Castle Heights Military Academy’s campus itself.
The city is also considering an expansion of the Lebanon Farmers’ Market, which would include expanded connectivity like a sidewalk system or a bridge over the creek. Concept artwork also features an amphitheater for concerts or festivals.
“I feel like it limits how many vendors can be there just by the design of it, and we’d like to have a setup that provides more flexibility for people to be there,” Corder said. “So adding capacity for vendors, and also making it easier to get there from the square parking lot.”
The Farmers’ Market could also be the location for a public restroom on the square, which Bryan emphasized during the Comprehensive Plan Committee’s meetings.
“I told them one of the most important things we need to do is a restroom on the public square,” he said. “That way people know they can take their time when they visit, whether they’re shopping or checking out the vendors at the Farmers’ Market.”
Although the Comprehensive Plan includes recommendations related to the square, Corder said it is one of Lebanon’s most well-developed areas and has been a guideline itself.
“People have done a really good job with the shops and the stuff that’s in the shops, and the atmosphere down there is great,” he said. “That’s what we want to learn from and extend out to the rest of the city, so it’s not just the square.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.