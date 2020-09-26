A few years ago I attended a contemplative prayer group that was undenominational. In attendance were people employed at our local hospital, residents from the area, a woman rabbi, a Hindu teacher, ministers and priests. To begin our session the group leader read a line for us to ponder. It was “If I must speak then let it be in gratitude.” We were to think about this phrase and then be silent for 20 minutes. When 20 minutes passed we rose and walked in a circle twice around the room.
I never thought I could remain silent and meditate, but I did and in the silence I realized the power of gratitude. So often we hear voices around us with nothing positive expressed, a lack of interest in others and self-inflicted negativity. I pondered about how I felt reviewing my past, my present and my future.
I am sure that many of us can recall the pleasant experiences we all have had, and contrast the sad and sometimes what seemed hopeless episodes at the time. I have come to realize that I have been a cockeyed optimist most of my life. It does pay off. I can truthfully admit I believe the cup is half full, where others see it as half empty.
Optimism has brought me through life’s journey, faith has sustained my will to see good in all and my experiences have helped me to be humble and grateful. Today as I recount the many things I have to be grateful for are a loving family, beloved friends, and a world I see still full of promise for those who come after me.
I am grateful for the people who have come into my life and have made a difference. I am also grateful to have the experience of bad relationships and have learned from them. Nothing in life learned is ever wasted. I know that I am in a place in my life where I am content, peaceful and grateful for all.
It is with hope I wish that our world we live in will be more loving, compassionate and generous to those who are less optimistic and less fortunate. Optimism flourishes and grows where negativism tends to destroy our zest for life and ultimately is contagious. I wish for all to count the many things no matter how small that we can be grateful for. The simple act of recognizing what we have is a positive exercise and worth the while.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
