Last week we talked about figs and how they can be unsung heroes in the garden due to their low level of maintenance. This week I want to focus on a couple of more obscure fruits: persimmons and pawpaws.
These fruits are both native and I’m sure many of you reading this article have had at some point in your life. I love when people send me recipes and I’ve seen people using persimmons to make lots of things in the kitchen. Even though these fruits are both native, there are now hybrids that are available that are better than the native ones. The new hybrid pawpaws and persimmons have larger fruit, better production of fruit, and even grow better than the natives. Many of these hybrids were in fact found in nature as an obscure seedling and someone noticed it because of some unique feature and that’s how it was named and put into production.
Pawpaws are the largest native fruit to North America. The main issue of why people can’t find the fruit is the wildlife also know where they are at. They can generally be found in the wild in low lying shady spots and they’re sometimes even found near stream banks. They will perform fine in a full sun location though. The fruit can be a little different on each one but they have flavors reminiscent to mango, banana, and even citrus. Pawpaws do not have a long shelf life though and should be used once they are ripe. That may be the reason we do not see commercial operations of pawpaws selling the fruit. If you are looking for some of the named cultivars of pawpaws be sure to do your research and find some of the hybrid cultivars such as ‘Sunflower’, ‘KSU-Atwood’, or ‘Potomac’.
There are two main branches of persimmons available. The United States has a native persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) while Asia also has a native persimmon (Diospyros kaki). Both can be grown here, but the Asian persimmon has the largest fruit and I believe the best tasting fruit. I can spend an hour talking about persimmons, but be sure to do your research. Some types of persimmons are only ripe when the fruit falls off the tree, generally after a freeze. If you try a persimmon that is not ripe, you will definitely remember it. There are numerous cultivars of the American persimmon, but if you are looking for the Asian persimmon try “Fuyu.” This cultivar seems to do the best for us while having the largest fruit!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
