Carrots can be one of the easiest things to grow in Tennessee providing they have one thing — loose soil.
The one complaint that people have when growing carrots is that they never stay straight or get very long. This is due to the fact that the soil is generally not soft enough for the carrot to grow that way. It would be best if you could amend the soil with compost or any other type of organic matter just to help break up the soil that might not be suitable for cultivating carrots. Since Wilson County is blessed with a high clay level in the soil, amending the soil is pretty much required. Be sure to also pick out all of those small rocks that might inhibit root growth.
Carrots prefer to be started and grow in the cooler months of the year. In the springtime, carrots can be directly sown by seed around the third week of March. You can even plant carrots until the beginning of May. If you are growing carrots in the fall be sure to plant them between August and the beginning of September. That way they have enough time to get started growing a root before we get any type of heavy frost. If they are grown in the fall time, they can slowly be pulled from the garden throughout the first part of winter since the ground is a natural insulator. They don’t transplant easily; they prefer to be directly sown into the ground.
Carrots should only be planted about ½” deep due to their small size. Since carrot seeds are so small, thinning is a requirement and they should be spaced about 2” apart after they’ve germinated. This will help ensure a larger root. If you are able to buy pelleted carrot seeds, this will help get the seeds spaced correctly.
The range of colors that carrots come in are quite bright! Carrots come in orange, yellow, purple, white, and all shades in-between those listed. In 2006 a purple carrot was given the All-American Selections Award for being a great cultivar that grows well throughout our country. “Atlas” carrots are ideal for containers and poor soil since they are a short and round carrot. “Bolero” is a standard orange tapered carrot that has a long storage life. Since all carrots will grow well provided they have loose soil, any cultivar would do well in Tennessee if it is planted at the correct time.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
