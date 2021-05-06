Although physical activity may look different for children and adults, it is equally important for both. Adults often think of physical activity as exercising at the gym or lifting weights. For children, active play, such as riding bikes or playing games outside, help them stay healthy. It is important for you and your family to find enjoyable ways to stay active. Children and adults benefit from physical activity in many ways:
Physical Benefits
• Stronger bones and muscles
• Lower body fat
• Less likely to become overweight/obese
• Reduced risk of diabetes
• Lower blood pressure and cholesterol
Emotional Benefits
• Improved self-esteem
• Lower rates of depression
• Higher quality sleep
• More positive overall attitude toward life
Interested in ways to make walking more fun for you and your family? Games can pass the time on a long walk or keep family members engaged and motivated. Try these activities to make your walking experience more fun.
Sound hunt
As you walk, listen for sounds in nature.
• Birds Chirping
• Bee Buzzing
• Brook Babbling
• Airplane
• Dog Barking
• Wind Blowing
• Leaves Rustling
I Spy
I spy is a classic game to play with anyone.
Take a Penny Hike
If you’re just out for a wander and don’t mind where you roam — take a penny with you and get your kids to choose left or right to represent heads or tails. Every time you reach a juncture — toss your coin to see which way you should go! This is a really fun walking game for family members of all ages!
Photo scavenger hunt
If you have a phone or camera with you challenge your family members to take a photo of different things they see on their walk. Older children may enjoy themes/ topics to focus their photos and help them develop their creative side.
• Something yellow
• Something slimy
• New life
• Dirt
• Skyline
• Something smooth
• Something that makes you laugh
Contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext 105.
