The way Becky and I write Telling Tales, is that each week we take a turn writing our weekly column. The week before last was my turn and I pretty much failed.
I was so distressed over the coronavirus situation that I literally could think of nothing to write about. Instead, I pulled out an old article that ran several years ago and sent it to our editors. I was hoping that the next time my turn came around, life would be back to normal. Wishful thinking, of course, but at the time my mind could not wrap itself around the bizarre world we are now living in.
If you are like us, our high schooler and college student are both back home taking online classes at the kitchen table. And neither are happy to be there. Our oldest daughter is a nurse who checks in daily by phone, but with each passing day, we worry about her more and more. Our parents are on lockdown, our dogs are ready for us to all go back to work and my pantry is now overflowing with cans of who knows what that my husband hurriedly grabbed the last time he did a grocery run.
Life as we know it is completely different than it was four weeks ago.
But that was March. And this is April.
And while our new normal is not ideal and we are hunkering down for more of the same for at least another month, I’ve decided to try find a little good where I can.
So here goes:
1. Our most dedicated readers know that for the last several years Becky and I have had a mental breakdown each and every time our children go away to college or get a little closer to leaving the nest. Now they are all back! Just like that our wish came true — how’s that for Mamma Superpowers!
2. I work in a profession where I have to wear a suit and heels most days and with everything else, that’s gone out the window. I now wear athletic wear 24/7 and am pretty sure these feet will never fit into heels again.
3. If you are my age, the word “Zoom” was in reference to a television show we’d watch on PBS growing up. Yes, I’m that old! But Zoom is back and this time it’s a virtual platform, not just for work, but for families and friends to see each other and talk to each other on, in real time. I’ve gone from someone who could barely reprogram my digital clocks to a person that can Zoom like a tech genius!
4. Diets are done for. Keto, intermittent fasting, low carb, Weight Watchers or whatever the case — for now — I’m eating whatever tastes good. We are baking, grilling, and eating whatever we want, when we want. Refer to No. 2 above and I figure if we all come out of this 10 pounds fatter then that’s a good thing.
5. Tik-Tok. You can thank me later. Find this app and enjoy! I found it two weeks ago thanks to my college age daughter. She’s mortified that I’m not only on it but have now started my own account.
6. Backyards, porches and open windows. April is coming and my plan is to breathe in the clean air, grab a little sun and enjoy the slowness this quarantine is forcing us into. Doesn’t mean I won’t worry but I can be thankful nonetheless.
So, while the world is going crazy right now and things may get worse before they get better, I refuse to wallow in it like I did in March. April is here and I plan to do better.
And in two weeks, maybe I’ll even have something funny to write about. Until then, stay safe!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
