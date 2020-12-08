To say that 2020 has been different is an understatement. I know that this year has definitely been different for my family. Even though our children are small, they have definitely felt the effects of the current pandemic. Feelings of isolation, stress and concern over “the sickness” have been common conversations in our household with our children.
This year is different, but it hasn’t all been bad. We have spent a lot more time with each other and that part has been nice. A bright spot was just this week when a blanket of snow covered our farm. We made twilight snowmen, tiny ones, but just as sweet and fun. The magic of the holidays are here!
Feelings of grief and loss can be particularly strong during the holidays. Grief and loss comes in many forms. Some of the challenges children and young people face during the COVID-19 pandemic relate to (CDC, 2020):
• Changes in their routines (e.g., having to physically distance from family, friends, worship community)
• Breaks in continuity of learning (e.g., virtual learning environments, technology access and connectivity issues)
• Breaks in continuity of health care (e.g., missed well-child and immunization visits, limited access to mental, speech, and occupational health services)
• Missed significant life events (e.g., grief of missing celebrations, vacation plans, and/or milestone life events)
• Lost security and safety (e.g., housing and food insecurity, increased exposure to violence and online harms, threat of physical illness and uncertainty for the future)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a COVID-19 Parental Resource Kit: Ensuring Children and Young People’s Social, Emotional, and Mental Well-being to help support parents, caregivers, and other adults serving children and young people in recognizing children and young people’s social, emotional, and mental health challenges and helping to ensure their well-being. The resource kit can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/parental-resource-kit/index.html and hosts many activities for children and families.
Our losses and the COVID-19 pandemic may prevent us from practicing long-held traditions. We can give ourselves permission to grieve our losses while also we can also creating something new. New holiday traditions can assist in our healing and increase mental well-being. Here are a few ways you can still honor traditions during this time:
• Instead of gathering around a table, share the same meal while connecting virtually.
• Unwrap gifts over the phone or computer.
• Make gift bags of goodies for people to pick up from your doorstep or send through mail.
• Have an “upside down” or “opposite” holiday — be creative!
• Watch a special movie together over video chat.
• Create an audio or visual journal of friends and family singing favorite songs or sharing holiday memories.
• Interview family members over the phone, or virtually, to capture family stories, memories, or traditions on paper or video.
• Enjoy a virtual holiday trivia game night.
• Have a coloring contest where everyone colors a holiday picture and votes on their favorite.
I hope you are able to enjoy the magic of the season with your family. Stay well, maintain a distance between others, wash your hands and wear your mask!
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext 105.
