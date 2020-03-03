March is Extension Month in Tennessee. Extension is a national educational program supported by USDA through the nation’s land-grant universities and administered with funding from state and local governments. In Tennessee there are Extension offices in each of the 95 counties.
County Extension offices across the state are planning various celebrations and commemorations for the state’s 110-year-old Extension program.
An integral part of the land-grant mission, Extension programs are delivered by subject-matter specialists, county agents and volunteers associated with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture (UTIA) and the Tennessee State University (TSU) College of Agriculture, Human and Natural Sciences.
“Extension Month celebrates the educational outreach, service and economic impact achieved by Extension across the state. I am always encouraged and proud to hear how our county offices use this month to reach new clientele and increase the visibility of Extension,” wrote Robert Burns, dean of UT Extension, in a letter to faculty and staff.
Latif Lighari oversees TSU Extension faculty as associate dean for Extension at TSU.
In addition to the traditional agricultural production recommendations available through county Extension offices, services for all citizens include the state’s award-winning 4-H youth development program including its summer youth camps; family and consumer educational programs; and healthy living courses. The increasingly popular courses for Master Gardeners and gardeners in general, are also conducted through county Extension offices.
UT Extension also performs services for the state’s citizens, including managing the statewide Soil, Plant and Pest Center through which clients can have the quality of their soil and forage analyzed and any insect pest or plant diseases identified. Extension also trains clients in the proper use of pesticides and even works with groups like Family and Community Education (FCE) Clubs to provide service opportunities in the community.
Contact your local county Extension Office for more information about programs available in your county. Our office can be reached by calling 615-444-9584 and talking with staff in a variety of areas. We have five agents that cover all areas of Extension. Ruth Correll leads the Wilson County Extension program as Agriculture Agent and County Director. Other agents are:
• me, Family and Consumer Sciences
• Morgan Beaty, 4-H Youth Development
• Lucas Holman, Horticulture
• Leah Sliger, 4-H Youth Development
We also have two administrative assistants, Diane Marsh and Shelly “Sissy” Shrum that will be your initial contacts as you call or enter our office. They will help you determine which agent will best suit your needs.
Many of UT Extension’s educational resources are also available online. From the UT Extension website, extension.tennessee.edu, choose the link to “publications” and enter the topic for which you need information. The search engine will generate a list of resources. Most are available free of charge. A publications page is also available on the TSU website, www.tnstate.edu/extension, which includes a list of available publications by program area.
At any time, if you have a question feel welcomed to drop in and have a visit with the staff and get to know the resources available to you. Our office is located at 925 E. Baddour Parkway, Suite 100, Lebanon, Tennessee in the W. H. Neal Building. We can be reached at 615-444-9584. Clients can also find out more information on our county website at wilson.tennessee.edu or by liking our Facebook page at @UTTSUExtensionWilsonCounty.
For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes can be reached at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
