A few weeks ago, sewing patterns began making their way across our social media newsfeeds. Many Wilson County FCE members (think home demonstration clubs) contacted me wanting to help locally. After talking with our Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital marketing director, Traci Pope, we believed that Wilson County could benefit from this service project.
Fast forward a few weeks later and Wilson County FCE joined forces with counties across the state to embark on a labor of love to sew face masks for local healthcare workers. Our statewide Facebook group has grown to over 400 members in a matter of days.
4-H members in Wilson and other counties have also joined the project. Our very own Wilson County 4-H member, Isabelle Ivey, has joined in making face masks for our county. Isabelle serves as a Teen Leader for the Wilson County 4-H Sewing 1 & 2 Clubs and the Line and Design Club. This type of project teaches youth the importance of giving back, making a difference and honing life skills such as goal setting, planning and organization, social responsibility and self-motivation, among others.
We are in need of more volunteers to make these masks. If you know how to sew and have a stash of supplies at home, we ask that you join our cause. Social distancing is important to flatten the curve so we aren’t encouraging others to go out for more supplies or meet up with others to sew. This is a project that you can do in the safety of your own home while still maintaining safe social distancing practices.
If you’d like more information about the pattern approved by Vanderbilt, please contact Shelly Barnes via email at sphill24@utk.edu or by phone at 615-444-9584 (leave a message with extension 105). You can also join our Facebook group for more information at https://tiny.utk.edu/TAFCEmasksoflove. Leah Sliger is our 4-H Agent leading this effort for 4-H members. You may also contact her at lsliger@utk.edu or by phone at 615-444-9584 (leave a message with extension 106).
Vanderbilt has a page dedicated to this effort at https://www.vumc.org/coronavirus/how-donate-hand-sewn-face-masks.
For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes can be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
