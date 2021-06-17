The Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation is expanding its annual fundraiser by moving the silent auction part to Saturday on the Square in Lebanon.
The foundation is the legacy of the former Cumberland University football player. In the past, the auction has been held in conjunction with the golf tournament, which is Friday. The events raise money for the foundation, which doles out scholarships and supports local athletics.
Debbie McChurch, Tyler’s mother, said that she knows Tyler would be proud that something like this is able to contribute to the sporting community he was so involved in. The events help fund an endowment that offers numerous academic and athletic scholarships to students at Cumberland as well as youth football programs and local recreation centers.
Tyler was the oldest of three sons, who all played football for Cumberland University.
After he died eight years ago in a single car accident, his friends decided to get together for a golf outing. Debbie said that while on the course, they got an idea to make it an annual thing. Then her husband, Dan, really “ran with the idea.”
Since then, the tournament has grown to be a hallmark in the community, and equally if not more importantly for Debbie and Dan, it helps “keep Tyler’s memory alive.”
Debbie said that using the funds to help other athletes pursue their dreams of playing collegiate sports was a no-brainer, after all, her boys had been scholarship athletes. But, she said that sports were merely a reflection for how he lived his life — “with integrity, determination and passion.”
The McChurchs are committed to helping other athletes develop those same life skills through sports. That’s why the memorial foundation was established through Cumberland.
Since 2014, the foundation has made over $80,000 available in scholarships. Additionally, $50,000 has been donated to Wilson County youth football programs. In total, Debbie said that the tournament and the silent auction have raised over $200,000 since 2014.
Another organization that has received funds from the foundation is the Empower Me Center, a non-profit organization for individuals with disabilities aged 5 and up. It offers a fall sports festival, spring fling, Christmas event and summer camp. It is located in Lebanon but serves individuals from over 22 Middle Tennessee counties.
Michelle Hill, the Empower Me Center’s executive director, said, “We have been very blessed to be recipients of funds from the Tyler McChurch tournament.
“They have been so great to us over the years.”
Debbie added that Tyler had a “soft spot for animals and kids, so I think he would be proud to know we were helping Empower Me.”
This is the first year that the auction will be held on a different date than the golf tournament. The silent auction which is currently open and available at https://cbo.io/bidapp/index .php?slug=cumberland university will conclude at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Live music will be performed by Lain Tomlinson at 10 a.m. followed by a Jordan Umbach performance that starts at 12:30.
