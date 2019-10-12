Fall brings to mind a timely memory of a well-travelled road along the beautiful Palisades Parkway, north of New York City toward Bear Mountain and West Point. It is this time of the year when the leaves are turning to a mellifluous hue, creating a mosaic of red, orange and golden shades. The reflections are stunning and a visual perfection of nature's artistic endeavors.
There is a chill in the air and the leaves will not wither for many weeks to come. The trip to Bear Mountain will give us a beautiful view of the historic Hudson River with cliffs embracing both sides for many miles. Driving toward our destination we will surely encounter a family of deer crossing when we come to Seven Lakes and the wonder of nature never fails to impress me.
It is when we cross the Bear Mountain Bridge that we come to the hallowed ground of the Garrison Monastery nestled in the wooded area parallel with the Hudson River. This is an old retreat house welcoming those who choose to commune with nature and spiritual life.
Bear Mountain Zoo will treat us to the many animals whose natural habitat is similar to this pristine environment. Driving further we come to the historical venue of West Point Academy, where some of our finest young men and women come to learn and carry on the tradition of military service. I have travelled this road many times and enjoyed the exquisite views that remain in my memory still today and appreciate the handiwork of nature.
I spent 30 years living in Rockland County, New York and enjoyed the treasure of this environment. I raised my family there and took advantage of enjoying the many beautiful parks, lakes and historical sites. It is a part of our rich history of America. Along with the natural beauty of this area it was a great place to raise children and build a life.
Looking back I realized our memories serve us to re-examine our past, live in the moment and welcome the future with thankfulness for all that we are given.
