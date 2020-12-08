I want to continue my series of articles on looking at gardening myths. Many times, these myths have been said by so many people that they have become fact. I’m hoping that some of these will change the ways that you garden and improve your gardening knowledge.
This is a very common gardening myth and I grew up hearing it from all of my friends and family. If you put gravel in the bottom of a container it will improve drainage. This is false. The only way to improve drainage is to improve the soil mixture in the entire container. Soil acts just like a sponge and will hold that water before it gets to the gravel part in the container. Water doesn’t travel well from one type of medium to another and it will stop when it reaches the gravel. You will end up with water logged soil when it changes to the gravel. It’s best to fill the entire container with the same type of soil and that is the only way to help with drainage.
Another myth is regarding black walnut trees. I’ve always heard that you can’t plant anything under black walnut trees due to the chemical they leach called juglone. While there are some things that cannot grow near black walnuts, there are a large number of perennials that will do well. In fact, one of my flower beds is around three large black walnut trees and I’m experimenting to see what actually grows. There are many lists online of plants that are tolerant of juglone. Some of the easy ones to grow around black walnuts are coneflowers, hosta, bleeding heart, iris, and daffodils.
The last myth that I want to discuss is a very popular one. Landscape fabrics will keep weeds suppressed. They might work for a short period, but it will not last long. Once the mulch breaks down on top of the fabric, it will create a perfect bed for weed seeds to germinate in. Weed seeds have the ability to travel long distances due to wind and animals, and even can travel in mulches. The best ways to reduce weeds are herbicides, hand picking, and even thick layers of mulch placed each year will help suppress weeds.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.