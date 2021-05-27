The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously deferred on lowering the ratio of food to beer sales Monday.
The current ratio is $1 in wholesale beer purchases to $5 in food sales and applies to businesses with an on-premises beer sales permit.
The board planned to amend the policy with a new ratio of $1 for beer sales to $2.50 for food purchases. In addition, the revised ordinance eliminates the suspension and revocation of beer permits for businesses that violate the ratio by selling more beer than permitted.
However, the commission deferred their vote on these changes for their following meeting on June 14.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele, who was against changing the 5:1 ratio, suggested the defferal to allow more time to study this and other beer-related policies.
Vice Mayor Ray Justice, the bill’s co-sponsor, said the current ratio will in place for for restaurants and a 50/50 ratio for entertainment venues and amusement services will be amended into the bill.
The latter ratio would have 50% of gross revenue for these establishments to 50% of their food and beer purchases.
Justice listed such venues from bowling alleys to billiard parlors to movie theaters.
He brought up the notion that Topgolf and Dave & Buster’s — two popular franchises for adults that feature alcohol sales — would not come to Mt. Juliet due to the current beer ordinance.
Milele said the policy’s purpose was to keep dive bars out of the city.
“The liquor does not apply to the 5:1; it is only about beer,” said Milele.
She pointed out that the ratio has nothing to do with patrons and everything to do with how restaurants operate and the standards they set.
Last year, Kat’s Bar and Grille did not meet the 5:1 ratio, and even when the Alcoholic Beverage Board gave them an extension, they were unable to comply. The BOC ultimately voted to revoke that establishment’s beer permit on July 14 for six months on a recommendation from the ABB.
Justice and District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner then proposed an ordinance amendment last November, giving Kat’s a new beer permit, one and a half months before the suspension was to expire.
Milele insisted the food-to-beer ratio is not about entertainment and only about preventing bars from coming to Mt. Juliet.
