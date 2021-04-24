Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles highlighting Wilson County nonprofits participating in the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Big Payback on May 5.
The Mt. Juliet Help Center has provided food and utility assistance to those in need throughout the city and west Wilson County since 1982.
Seven churches — Celebration Lutheran Church, Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian, The Cross, Faith Presbyterian, St. Paul’s United Methodist, St. Stephen’s Catholic Community, and Suggs Creek Cumberland Presbyterian — formed this nonprofit to create a community center to accommodate requests from residents looking for support, particularly with food, fuel, and utilities like used clothing.
“When we formed this center, it made our work more efficient for us so people would not have to go from church to church, asking for help,” said Director Carolyn Smith.
Once the churches decided to form the help center, they held the first communitywide Thanksgiving worship at St. Stephen’s. The money raised at that service started the funding for the center.
The churches chartered the Community Help Center of West Wilson County on March 6, 1983.
Space for the center was found at a strip mall, which is opposite of what is now Charlie Daniels Parkway, and volunteers started stocking shelves that summer.
The Help Center has moved several times and is now currently next to Celebration Lutheran Church.
This nonprofit has not only enjoyed support from local churches and residents, but also from United Way, and the governments of Wilson County and Mt. Juliet.
When COVID-19 affected many Mt. Juliet and west Wilson County residents, the center knew it would be needed.
“We’ve had people who lost their jobs or were laid off, and people who needed food in different situations during this painful time,” said Missy Elrod, president of the center’s board of directors. “We made sure to help those people obtain the food we provide for them, especially when they are struggling to pay their bills, and we are so grateful to have our residents donate food to us to provide further help as well.”
Elrod said that seeing the residents donate food to those in need is like seeing one community helping another.
Smith acknowledged that despite Wilson County being one of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee, there are people struggling to provide for themselves and their children.
The center has expanded its services over the past few years, including beginning a summer food program, in which it provides breakfast, snacks, and drinks to kids. It also gives away school supplies to those kids every late summer as well as food during Thanksgiving for those who cannot afford to make Thanksgiving meals for their families.
“A community is as strong as its most vulnerable citizens,” said Smith. “We want to make sure that kids are not going to school hungry and that our residents have electricity so they could have a quality of life, which everybody deserves.”
The center plans to contribute to the Big Payback, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s online, 24-hour giving day on May 5, by participating in one of the event’s hourly competitions on social media. They will also get their board involved in this event as well as their donors through Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.