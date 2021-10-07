The National Breast Cancer Foundation is targeting screening this month’s annual awareness campaign.
The foundation has launched the Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, RISE — Rally in Screening Everyone, to raise awareness of the critical importance of breast self-exams and screenings this October.
“The past year has posed a challenge to just about everything, and breast cancer prevention is no exception,” the foundation said in a news release. “Although we saw setbacks in screenings and early detection, we’re rising to the challenge together. For the past 30 years, NBCF has supported women by helping them get access to the education, screening, and support they need. This is our moment to rise up and do even more.”
Douglas Feil, NBCF chief program officer, said in the release: “At the height of the pandemic, breast cancer screenings were down over 85%. We are focused on getting this critical message on the importance of screenings and mammograms out to every woman across the country and encourage everyone to share this reminder with all of the women in their lives.”
For more information about this campaign and to find out how you can get involved this October with donations and fundraising, please visit nbcf.org/october.
Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation provides early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.
