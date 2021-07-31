Liked massages. I discovered this when a friend surprised me on my birthday one year with a trip to a spa. “This is supposed to be relaxing,” I thought. I couldn’t imagine how people get comfortable during a massage. I was half-naked in front of a complete stranger who was trying to tickle me. At least that’s what it felt like. So, it was the exact opposite of relaxing. Instead of leaving feeling refreshed, I felt exhausted from trying to hold it together during a 30-minute tickle session. Does tickle session sound as creepy to you as it does to me? Thought so.
Watched “Yellowstone.” I know! I’m likely to lose some friends over this. Especially since I’ve been telling those friends that “I will watch. I promise I’ll watch. I can’t wait to watch.” I don’t think I’ve even watched a preview, and 2020 was the perfect opportunity to do it, too. I meant to. The show sounds amazing. My friends and their friends and probably your friends too, really love this show. Even though I haven’t watched, I know Beth’s character at one point ends up with a black eye because last Halloween, folks dressed up as Beth … with a black eye. By the end of 2021, I will watch at least one show. Maybe.
Learned how to make a sourdough starter start. I purchased a starter that was premade. So easy “an idiot can do it.” I believe those were the exact words used by a lady at the farmers market who sold me the doughy-looking concoction. To which I responded, “Miss, I’m that idiot.” Apparently, I wasn’t the right kind of idiot. I don’t need any looks of judgment either. If I paid a bit more attention, I probably could have figured it out. But I don’t need anything else adding to my already low self-esteem when it comes to baking.
Quarantine gave me time to re-examine my life. Really put it under the proverbial microscope and say, “what can I do differently to make the world around me better?” Liking massages won’t do it. Watching Yellowstone might? Maybe learning a new skill? While the sourdough starter didn’t really work for me, you may have nailed it. Perhaps your Pinterest-worthy closet organizational skills have you considering a new line of work. It’s great if you mastered the art of French cooking. It’s even great if you mastered the art of French fry eating. 2020 gave me the time I needed to learn a skill that had eluded me FOR YEARS. I was always too embarrassed to ask for help. Mostly because I didn’t know how to ask. But it happened in September of 2020 on day 12 of quarantining at home with my youngest, who had Covid. I learned what it meant when a caption on Instagram read, “for more on Cardi B’s latest lyric inspo TAP THE LINK IN BIO.” For years or months, whatever, TAP THE LINK IN BIO kept me from finding out the latest on so many things. Now, mystery solved. I consider that a win.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
