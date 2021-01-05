With the new year always comes New Year’s resolutions. My gardening resolutions change each year due to my changes in what I grow each year. Each year I try and grow different things just to see how they grow and how difficult they can be. I think gardeners should always try a few new things each year because you might stumble across something that you absolutely love. Kohlrabi was a vegetable that I grew a few years ago and really enjoyed. I think my first gardening resolution in 2021 is to find a vegetable that I’ve never grown and grow it in 2021! Challenge yourself to grow something out of your comfort zone.
My second gardening resolution in 2021 is to pay attention to fertility. It’s impossible to guess how many types nutrients are in the soil just by looking at it. A simple soil test will tell you exactly what you need and when to apply it. Many soils in Wilson County have clay and this clay has the ability to hold on to phosphorus and potassium. By applying more phosphorus and potassium you are not doing any favors to the soil. The plant can only take up so much and you are pretty much wasting money on fertilizers that are not needed.
My last gardening resolution is going to be gardening more at my home. Gardening is always good for a mental break. The CDC considers gardening an activity that can help lower blood pressure, reduce depression, and even lower your risk for having a stroke. Since gardening is an activity that can sometimes be intensive it has many benefits to your health. Do take care of gardening during extreme heat and other types of extreme weather though. Try and make it a goal this year to garden at least 2-3 hours per week for the maximum benefit!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
