Eleven years ago, I wrote a column titled “Advice for my 20-year-old self.” In it I doled out a few instructions from a much wiser standpoint to my younger, less mature, and thinner counterpart.
Since that time, so much has changed. My youngest will be a senior in high school, my oldest just graduated from college, “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City,” and “Friends’ ” aired series finales, Betty White is the only surviving Golden Girl and gravity has taken on a new meaning for me as I edge closer to 50. It seems appropriate to create a new list for the 30-year-old me. So, here goes.
1. Wear sunscreen. Yes, I know this was on the advice list for my 20-year-old self, but it bears repeating. After the age of 30, freckles are called age spots. Trust me on this. Sunscreen is cheaper than the magical serum that promises eradicate those age spots.
2. Time flies. The hands of time move no matter what. While time is an unapologetic thief, it’s also the best teacher. A teacher that will make you wise beyond your years. Try not to wish away bad days. Bad days are part of life. And bad days make the good days even better.
3. I know you look at your post baby body and think, “there’s no way my boobs can drop any lower.” Brace yourself, my dear. They can and WILL. But understand the only thing you need to worry about when it comes to those glands is doing a self-check every month.
4. Stop apologizing for crying. Crying is good for the soul. Emotional cleansing is what mom called it. And like so many other things, she was right.
5. Speaking of mom. It’s only been a few weeks since she died. It seems like yesterday and 100 years ago. You will always miss her, but you will be delighted in the ways she shows up in your parenting and writing.
6. Set boundaries! For everyone and everything. It’s one of the most loving things you can do for yourself. Invest in Google or Facebook, not emotional vampires.
7. While you are setting proper boundaries with some, make time for the ones you care about most. It’s in your 30s life really hits the fan. Parents get sick, a friend receives a scary diagnosis, divorces abound in this decade. Being there for someone during these times and listening without judgment is an honor and will deepen your relationships in ways you cannot yet comprehend.
8. Forgive. This is a biggie. Holding onto grudges, anger, etc. does nothing for you. Seriously, it is not productive in the least. Forgive and move on. Even if you were right. Which we both know you were.
9. Be nice to yourself. Try to stop comparing your body today to your body in college. You are not fat. You look great. Try to tell yourself that every day. One day it will sink in. One day you will understand that beauty-real beauty-has nothing to do with a number on the scale.
10. If you think PMS is bad, wait until something called the menopause banshee shows up. She is a cagey little twit who shows up in the middle of the night, in the middle of an important business meeting, right after getting ready for an event. So, listen to your friends and family who have been there before. You will need them to reassure you that what you are experiencing is a hot flash not a weather front.
This is a lot to take in, I know. You don’t have to refer to this list at all if you don’t want to. If the 30s has a word that will make navigating this decade any easier, it’s kindness. Be kind. Be kind to your family, your friends, strangers, but most of all, be kind to you, Becky. You’re going to be OK.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.