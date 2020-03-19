Even though we are still under the threat of a frost, there are quite a few edibles that you can plant right now. If you are looking for things to grow in pots, most of these work out great. Now is a great time to sow some of the vegetables that are leafy. This would include things like kale, lettuce, turnips, and even collards. Now is also a great time to plant onions, potatoes, and snap peas. All of these would work out great in a container except for the potatoes, they would need a large container. The greens would do pretty well in any container that you have, provided they have drainage holes in the bottom.
All of the leafy greens are extremely easy to grow and need to be planted in containers and covered with only 1/8” of potting soil. The main reason why most seed never grow is improper planting and allowing the seeds to dry out too much. If it is a leafy type of green, they are broadcast over the entire container and then dusted lightly with potting soil. Many of these greens prefer cooler weather and can even handle a light frost. I’m a fan of the leaf lettuces such as “Black Seeded Simpson” and “Red Sails.” These are cut and come again type lettuces. If you only remove the outer 1/3 of the leaves, the center will remain the growing part and continue growing new leaves.
Onions would also work out great in a container and many of the sets or bulbs can be found in the stores now. They are generally spaced 3 inches apart unless you are only growing them for the “greens.” They can be much closer if you’re not growing them for the bulbs. The sets or bulbs are the easiest to grow and will take off growing immediately through all of these wet and cooler days we’re having. The most common onion to grow is “Yellow Granex,” but it also goes by another name in Georgia — Vidalia.
Snap peas or English peas can also work in a container as long as they are a non-vining variety. One variety that doesn’t vine includes “Tom Thumb.” This pea only gets around 10 inches tall and is primarily considered a shelling type pea. ‘Tom Thumb’ is an heirloom pea and has been in our country since the mid-1850’s, so it has definitely stood the test of time.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
