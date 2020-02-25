As we move toward the end of winter, now is the time to prune those fruit trees that we might have neglected over the past few years. Pruning will help produce quality fruit and help restore the tree back to a manageable size.
There are differences that should be noted in regard to pruning fruit trees. Stone fruits (peach, cherry, nectarines, etc.), should have their central leader removed. It seems to be counterintuitive to cut out the center branch, but this will help open the center of the tree to prevent diseases and minimize pests. Stone fruits should have a candelabra appearance to them and the sun should be able to hit the center of the tree. Pome fruits (apples and pears), can be left with a central leader if a strong upright limb exists.
Always remove any suckers that are coming from the base of the tree. Since most fruit trees are grafted, these suckers are from the rootstock and they are not desirable. Remove any limbs that are diseased, dead, or insect infested. You can remove any dead limbs anytime of the year though. Dead branches will have a different shade of color to them and when you scratch the bark with your thumbnail, there will be no green color underneath the bark.
Take out those drooping branches. Generally, they will not yield any quality fruit and you want to keep the tree clean underneath. Remove any watersprouts that have arisen over the years. Watersprouts are vigorous shoots that grow straight up. These are slow to bear and can shade out desirable branches and fruit. They will typically grow in groups or clusters.
Do not leave a stub where no new growth will occur. These areas can leave places for insects and diseases to overwinter and invade. All fruit trees should be maintained to some point and sometimes we have the mentality of “set it and forget it”. This mentality does not work with most fruit trees; they need to be cared for. I did hear of some research that was conducted by the University of Georgia and they mentioned the average lifespan of fruit trees in the home garden is 2 years …
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
