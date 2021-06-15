Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary celebrated their move to its new building on Nonaville Road with a parade Saturday.
More than 100 volunteers contributed to the parade as they marched from GrandPaw’s Gardens, their old facility on Lebanon Road, to the PAWvillions, their new facility in Nonaville near Windtree Trace, with thousands of residents cheering them on from both sides of the route.
Thee volunteers livestreamed the event on Facebook, drove the floats, and shuttled Old Friends’ staff between their old and new buildings.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department both helped in escorting Old Friends’ dogs safely to their new home.
Old Friends’ floats in the parade represented the dog social areas of the PAWvillions from “Pooch Promenade,” a walk-themed float, to “Rover’s Reserve,” a park-themed float.
They even had a presidential float, featuring Mack, a blind cocker spaniel, who ran for president in 2020.
Many businesses, including Needham’s Nursery, contributed to the decoration and pulling of floats in this event as well as Stanley Steemer with their donation of dog leashes.
All the businesses in Lebanon Road and Nonaville Road including Mt. Juliet Donut Shop allowed residents to park in their respective parking lots to watch the parade.
Providence Place Assisted Living Community even brought a bus for their residents to watch the parade unfold.
Publix and Kroger also helped by donating their shopping carts to transport some of Old Friends’ dogs to the PAWvillions.
Co-founder Zina Goodin said they came up with the idea of having a parade based on a comment one of their employees made two years ago.
“She said offhandedly that ‘We should have a parade to bring the dogs to the new building,’ ” said Goodin.
Goodin also said the sanctuary’s new facility is a culmination of everything they have learned throughout housing and caring for senior dogs since getting their non-profit status in 2012.
“It is a one-of-a-kind facility that we believe to be the largest and most sophisticated senior dog facility in the world,” said Goodin.
The PAWvillions features a full medical wing, different suites for dogs based on their specific needs, and plenty of outdoor space, including a splash pad. Old Friends’ new building also includes a full-service kitchen, interactive boards for the staff to know the dogs’ needs, laundry facilities, conference rooms, and food storage.
Old Friends plans to offer tours of their new facility to kids as part of their mission to educate them about the joys and challenges of living with senior dogs.
Harriet Hodges was among many residents who participated in the parade. She adopted Cindy Lou Who, a 10-year old Yorkshire Terrier, from Old Friends last December.
“This parade is one of the many things me and my dog can do to support Old Friends,” said Hodges.
