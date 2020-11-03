Dad is watching “Walker, Texas Ranger” … again. He pretends not to hear when I ask him if he’d like to watch something else (ANYTHING ELSE!). I’ve seen this episode before, so that means this is probably the 15th time dad watches Walker upstage his underappreciated partner Ranger Trivette. That’s how many shows I’ve watched. Enough to form an opinion on what must be the sizeable ego of one Chuck Norris. After all, he’s the creator, writer, stuntman, singer of the theme song and hero of 90% of each episode. I guess if I created a television series, I’d probably want top billing too.
Now that I fancy myself a “Walker, Texas Ranger” aficionado, I know that even though there are more than 200 episodes, there’s only about 10 plot themes to expect.
1. There’s always a renegade vigilante. Sometimes, it’s someone who failed to pass the test to become a Texas Ranger or a friend, sister, brother, mother, father looking to avenge the death of a family member by any means possible. They take the law into their own hands. Not on Walker’s watch, you won’t!
2. Walker or Trivette or both must go undercover (or infiltrate) an organized crime ring that involves designer drugs and/or a cattle, horse, baby, or land stealing ring.
3. Ranger Walker gets so stressed out winds up in a coma. This always happens at the pinnacle of a significant investigation into a mystery man who is sending something lethal through the mail or via delivery person. He always wakes up in time to catch the bad guys. Side note: Being sick or in a coma is the only time you’ll see Walker without his signature cowboy hat.
4. Walker gets stressed out from work, but this time he and Trivette take a fishing or whitewater rafting trip to escape. Something sinister happens, and at the end of the episode, 20 of the most dangerous designer drug makers are brought to justice. Also, Walker decides that he doesn’t need rest. If crime doesn’t vacation, he won’t either. *He never learns his lesson. Every season Walker takes one of these trips.
5. One of the criminals Alex, (Walker’s girlfriend, also a district attorney in Dallas) helped put away escaped from prison and now seeks revenge.
6. Trivette gets a moment to shine by finding out the drop-off location of thousands of illegal firearms. But as always, it’s Walker who saves the day by beating up thousands of illegal gun buyers.
7. Trivette tries to impress a reporter, investigator, or doctor and Walker’s smooth fighting skills upstage his attempts.
8. Walker helps clear the name of a wrongly accused drug dealer or baby stealer.
9. C.D. Walker, a retired ranger who now operates the local watering hole, always has a funny anecdote and sage advice for Walker and Trivette.
10. A kidnapped child is rescued.
If I’ve learned anything about “Walker, Texas Ranger” it’s this; the good guy usually wins, which is why my dad loves the show. Inspire Channel runs four to six episodes per day during the week and all-day marathons on the weekends. And never, ever talk smack about the show within earshot of a loyal fan. An old friend of my dad still gives me the stink eye because I told him I thought Chuck Norris wasn’t a great actor.
* Thousands is an exaggeration. Walker never takes on more than 100 criminals at a time. Two hundred if we’re talking about a gang of teenagers.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
