We are not spring breakers.
In fact, in our 23 years of raising little Kanes, we’ve never taken our children to the beach during spring break. Our kids, instead, were the sad little children left behind doing chores or else tagging along with other families heading to the beach.
So it caught our son completely by surprise when we told him we were going to the beach with him during spring break. “What? Why!” he exclaimed.
You see our son is a Senior. And not just any Senior, he is our last Senior. In a few months he’ll be leaving for college and we’ll technically be done raising Kanes. A thought that has driven my husband into a state of deep depression. For this reason, we are heading to the beach with our boy!
Our son, realizing his old Dad is having a tough time, agreed but drew a line in the sand. “OK. Y’all can come so long as you promise not to come on Senior trip. OK?” “No promises,” I replied. “We’ll just have to see how your Dad is holding up by then.”
So for the past few days we’ve been spring breaking with a bunch of 18-year-olds. And interestingly enough, almost all their parents! Turns out my husband isn’t alone. All week he has gone down memory lane with the other dads talking about their kids greatest hits. We’ve talked about 4-H camp, flag football, science projects, and their upcoming graduation. We’ve remembered their first accident, their first detention and the very first time they tried to sneak out! We’ve had a few tears but mostly lots of laughs. The kids have sporadically checked in or more specifically checked on us to see how we’re holding up. Surprisingly we did good!
In fact so good that we’ve made a date to meet the other parents back here in May. Right around the time for Senior trip. Imagine that!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
