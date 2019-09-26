On a Monday morning a few Septembers ago at precisely 6:57 a.m., I found myself in a duck blind in a wheat field, 150 miles north of Edmonton, Alberta. At the break of dawn, the sliver of a silver moon was hanging high in the pale blue Canadian sky as I watched the stars disappear, one by one.
The scene was eerily quiet and peaceful as my hunting partners and I waited for the first ducks to arrive. It gave me a moment to think about those stars so far away as they faded from sight. Under that big sky, brilliantly coming to life with the arrival of the sun, thousands of miles from home; I suddenly felt very small. Just as suddenly, God seemed very big.
To understand how I wound up in Canada hunting ducks, I must take you back in time 46 years. The year was 1973. I had just finished college and secured my first full-time job. I was hired by Tennessee Livestock Producers Inc., an affiliate of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, to manage a feeder pig market in Woodbury. Within a few weeks, I met two men, both employees of Producers, whose lives would impact mine up until this very day.
Mack Jordon and Harmon H. Jones Jr. were 15 years my senior, and both were Christian men of the finest caliber. For so many years, they showed me how to live and, in a unique way, they gave me some idea of what to expect next. To me, they were almost been like pioneers.
Both Mack and Harmon, at different times, made the Grand Canyon mule ride with me. That’s an adventure I took them on.
It was Harmon who invited me on the duck hunting adventure.
Harmon and his son, Harmon III (Rusty) were avid hunters. They had hunted the red stag in New Zealand, moose and black bear in British Columbia, and big horn sheep, antelope, and elk in Wyoming. In his native Tennessee, Harmon hunted white-tail deer, wild turkey, doves, quail, and ducks over the years.
This hunting adventure began when Harmon III purchased a duck hunting trip at a charity auction the spring before. The outfitter, Ranchland Outfitters, suggested the two Harmons invite as many as four friends to go along, making it a full hunting party. That way, everyone could hunt together, eat together, and stay in the same hunting lodge. So, they began to invite friends on the duck hunt.
One day, Harmon Jr. invited me.
I told him I would give the invitation some serious consideration, which I did. Canadian duck hunts are rather expensive. But Harmon Jr. was more than a friend. He was almost like a second father to me. And I saw this as the trip of a lifetime.
I think he was taken by surprise when I called to tell him I was sending in my deposit.
Ends up, our party was composed of Harmon Jr., Harmon III; a retired highway patrolman from Mississippi, a retired tobacco executive from Clarksville, a retired home builder from Franklin, and me.
It, indeed, turned out to be a trip of a lifetime. Did I tell you I had never hunted ducks before? Did I tell you, except for Harmon III and me, the other four were seasoned duck hunters?
On the first morning, our guide called in the geese. You have not seen Canadian geese until you’ve seem them coming right in on top of you. You can hear the rush of their wings. The daily limit was eight geese per hunter. By 8:30 a.m. we had our limit.
A typical day went like this: Up and out by 4 a.m. – breakfast sandwich and coffee by 4:30. Then we traveled to the chosen hunting site which might take up to an hour. Next, we set up our blinds and placed the decoys. Just before daylight we were sitting in our layout blinds.
After the morning hunt, we had “breakfast” (it was really brunch) between 9:30 and 11:30. Then we rested for about an hour during the middle of the day before going out for the afternoon hunt.
On the second morning, we were in our blinds at 6:55 a.m. when the ducks started coming in. By precisely 7:20, we had our limit of ducks. I have never seen so many ducks in my life. Unlike the big Canadian geese, ducks are really fast. When the ducks are first coming in, the first shot is challenging; but on the second and third shot, you had better be on your best game.
I’ll finish this duck tale in next week’s column.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is a writer, humorist and motivational speaker.
