If you’re one of those people who took the last few months to get healthier, get stronger and become more in tune with you inner-self, then we’re probably not friends.
That’s because my friends and I spent the last six months eating potato chips and cookies, binging on Netflix and feeling sorry for ourselves.
And now, as the vaccine is nearing completion and we may soon be let out of our Zoom misery, we’ve realized nothing fits!
As in NOTHING! Even my trusty leggings are tight! (I don’t even know that was a thing.)
So, it’s back to the basics at the Kane household.
That means — we’re eating clean, working out and being very ugly to each other because ... we’re eating clean and working out.
To get us to this point I did two things: 1) enrolled us in a subscription meal plan and 2) signed us up with a trainer.
The meal plan consists of many no-carb favorites. You know, just meat. White meat, dark meat, chicken meat, pork meat, all kinds of meat. Just thinking about it makes me mad!
Sometimes to spice things up there is also squash that is supposed to be spaghetti or cauliflower that is supposed to be rice. Yep, its looks as bad as it sounds, which often leads to a lot of the ugly talk around the dinner table as I try to pass this off as dinner.
But not as ugly as when our friend Ginny comes over to work out with us.
Ginny is this beautiful, fit, beast. The kind that runs triathlons and lifts weights for fun. I think she must carry a miniature fan in her pocket because her hair is always gently blowing around her fabulous smile.
But don’t get me wrong, we hate Ginny.
The day before Ginny comes over the ugly talk intensifies. Mostly about how much we hate Ginny.
The two days a week we work out with her are brutal. From lunges, to mountain climbers to planks, I regret every single minute of the lockdown, when I sat on my couch, eating ice cream right out of the cartoon, cheering on Beth Dutton on “Yellowstone.”
Ginny is meaner than Beth Dutton. (And I didn’t even know that was a thing!)
When she leaves we crawl back into the house and this is usually when my husband claims he is dying and the ugly talk continues.
“You’re not dying. You just got fat.”
I’m sorry but when you’re dying, there isn’t time for chit chat.
They say the vaccine is a few months away — that’s good — because at this rate, it may take a while to not only shed the weight but also work towards forgiveness.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.