Have you ever wondered why breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day? Eating within one hour after you wake breaks the fast you experience during sleep and boosts your metabolism for the day! It also helps ensure you meet your daily nutrient requirements and aids in weight and blood sugar management.
Studies show all ages benefit from a healthy breakfast. Children who eat breakfast have a higher attendance rate, perform better in class and on tests, and have fewer behavior problems. Adults who eat breakfast tend to do better at work, snack less, and get more nutrients each day than adults who do not eat breakfast.
Choosing to make your breakfast at home allows you to control the nutrition you receive as well as the money you spend. When you dine out at a fast food restaurant for breakfast, the average English muffin, egg, cheese sandwich will cost approximately $2.35. Now, if you make that same meal at home, it will cost you closer to $0.79. Multiply that for the whole month, you could save $46.80!
If you’re like me, it’s hard to come up with different breakfast foods my family loves especially in the wee hours of a groggy morning. Maybe you need some ideas to spark your creativity. Think outside the box and win your family over into the tastes of breakfast. Engage your family in the kitchen and see what they might want to try. They might suppose you!
Traditional Breakfast Options
• Bowl of cereal with low-fat/fat-free milk and fruit, Peanut butter toast
• Pancakes or waffles with fruit
• Oatmeal with fruit and nuts
• French toast
• Eggs or a veggie omelet
Non-Traditional Breakfast Options
• Sandwiches
• Slice of veggie pizza
• Leftovers
• Smoothies
• Tortilla with cheese and salsa
• Cottage cheese and fruit Soup
Quick & Easy: Breakfast on the Go
• Fresh fruit or canned fruit (in water or juice)
• Trail mix: cereal, nuts and dried fruit
• Hard boiled eggs
• Banana with peanut butter
• Apples and cheese crackers
• Whole grain muffins
• Low-fat or fat-free yogurt
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext. 105.
