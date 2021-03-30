All gardeners are gamblers. We gamble that the weather will be perfect. We gamble that we will produce a harvest. We even gamble on plants that we have never grown before. I’m gambling on asparagus this year.
One thing that is certain is that some gardeners will plant too early. Some home gardeners want to be the first on the block with the first tomato because that’s a big deal! If last year taught us anything, it taught us patience. We had a late frost on May 8, 2020. Everyone had already planted their tomatoes, peppers, and squash. It was a rough night and some local farmers lost their warm season vegetables.
As a general rule of thumb we have always said that you are free to plant warm season vegetables after Tax Day (April 15). I lost a few things last year, even though I tried to protect them. After last year, I am going to hold off on planting warm season vegetables until the first week of May. I will definitely be watching the 10-day forecast also because we all know the weather people are almost always correct.
If you must plant tomatoes early, keep in mind they probably won’t grow as well as if the weather is warm. Many warm season vegetables prefer the soil temperature to be around 65-70 F. You can get a cheap soil thermometer to check the soil temperatures so that they are ideal for your warm season vegetables. Keep in mind, just because the air temperature may be 70 doesn’t mean the soil is the same temperature. I would venture to say that a tomato planted in April and one planted in May will produce fruit around the same time. If some of these warm season vegetables are planted in cool and damp soil, they have a tendency to be stunted. Seeds have a tendency to rot in these types of conditions, also.
If you have cool season vegetables planted such as lettuce, spinach, and broccoli, these will all do fine with frosts and will come through with flying colors. Cool season vegetables can also still be planted right now if you have the space in the garden. If you plant some of these cool season vegetables in May, they will probably not produce as much because they don’t like the warm temperatures. I have a fence that I grow my snap peas on and they generally will die down around the end of May. This fence will be the same spot that I grow my cucumbers on since they need warmer temperatures.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
