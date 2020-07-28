“Virtually all of the world’s seed plants need to be pollinated. This is just as true for cone-bearing plants, such as pine trees, as for the more colorful and familiar flowering plants. Pollen, looking like insignificant yellow dust, bears a plant’s male sex cells and is a vital link in the reproductive cycle.”
Of the 1,400 crop plants, grown around the world, that produce our food and plant-based industrial products, almost 80% require pollination by animals. Fruit and vegetable growers can attest to the significant role pollinators play in the production of many of our crops. Promoting pollinators’ habitat on and near the farm benefits everyone. Pollination of agricultural crops in US is valued at 10 billion dollars annually. Globally, pollination services are likely worth more than 3 trillion dollars. (USDA Statistics)
Insects and other animal pollinators are vital to the production of healthy crops for food, fibers, edible oils, medicines, and other products. The commodities produced with the help of pollinators generate significant income for producers and those who benefit from a productive agricultural community.
The pollinator population of an area is a great indicator of the overall health of an ecosystem.
Some crops, including blueberries and cherries, are 90% dependent on honey bee pollination.
Honey bees visit five million flowers to make one pint of honey.
There is evidence that populations of native and managed pollinators are in decline, and the loss of benefits derived from them is being felt by the agricultural community. Human activity such as urbanization can lead to habitat fragmentation or destruction. Changes in agricultural practices, disruption and destruction of pollinator habitats, disease and other factors have impacted pollinator populations.
Can I help, you might ask? The answer is yes!! You might want to consider establishing a healthy pollinator habitat. Grow flowering plants and many can be started from seed. Establish flowering shrubs which are attractive to pollinators. Provide a variety of flower colors and shapes to attract different pollinators. Bees tend to prefer flowers that they can walk on to sip nectar. Butterflies and moths need a place to land on the flowers that they visit, so they prefer broad, flat-faced flowers
Experts recommend to plant in clumps, rather than single plants, to better attract pollinators. Choose plants that flower at different times of the year to provide nectar and pollen sources throughout the growing season. Whenever possible, choose native plants. These plants will be better adapted to your soil type, climate, precipitation, and local pollinators. Contact your Extension Office and visit a plant nursery to ask about pollinator plants suited for your site conditions. Ask for a lists of pollinator plants which grow well in your area.
Very important to consider: Pollinators, need water!. You can provide water for pollinators with a shallow dish, bowl, or birdbath with half-submerged stones for perches. Having water available helps attract pollinators.
Lastly, avoid the use of pesticides except when absolutely necessary. Practicing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) can reduce damage to your plants and protect pollinators by using less chemicals. Management and care are very important.
It has been said “Pollinators have much to teach us, they fascinate us, they are beautiful, and their importance to mankind is beyond measure.”
For information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
