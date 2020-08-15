Carl and Mary Lena Price of Lebanon will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20.
The Prices married on Aug. 20, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Winchester, TN. Mary Lena is the former Mary Lena Huber. She is a retired elementary school teacher, having taught 30 years career in the public schools. Carl is a retired pastor/chaplain who served in ministry for more than 50 years.
The Prices have made their home in Lebanon, Tennessee for the past 26 years. They have two children: Curtis (Colleen) Price of Doral, FL, and Mary Ellen (Lee) Yates of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren; and, four great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.