Thanks to a program called Farmers Market Fresh, offered through the county’s University of Tennessee Extension Office, shoppers at Lebanon’s farmers market can get their summer recipes rolling with ease.
Leslyne Watkins, is the Tennessee Nutrition Consumer Education Program extension agent for the county. Watkins is somewhat new to the position, but not new to the area, and helping serve the people she grew up around drives her work. She said her program “focuses on nutrition and wellness.”
The program, a guide that features in-season ingredients typically found at local farmers markets, derives recipes created by state specialists at UT Knoxville and then disseminated throughout the state.
“It then comes through the UT Ag Extension Office in Wilson County. We do it around summertime, when the farmer’s market really gets going, to promote eating healthy and shopping at the farmer’s market,” she said.
According to Watkins, UT sent eight recipes this year, ranging from such plates as a honey mint fruit salad to gazpacho.
She and a dietetic intern from Auburn University, Cailyn Meador, are going to be at the Lebanon Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Fridays throughout July, showcasing a new recipe each time. The market is at 143 S. Maple St.
Watkins said they provide copies of the recipe booklet and that people are always surprised at how “easy some of them are to make.”
Another bonus, Watkins said, is that it “highlights items in those recipes that might also be at the farmers market.”
With the recipe guide books, Watkins believes that shoppers are one step closer to modifying unhealthy eating habits, with the goal being to “get them to focus on new healthy recipe ideas and ways that they can include fresh items in their diets.”
Meador added that it’s not just adults they aim to reach. They want to get younger people excited about eating healthy, too, so there are stickers and take home bags for kids visiting the booth with their parents.
Local farmers happy to help
Watkins commented about how helpful the farmers at the farmers market had been, with feedback, as well as just welcoming them into the fold. As she pointed out though, and others agreed, it’s a mutually beneficial relationship.
One farmers market staple, Kimberly Underwood of Watertown’s Underwood Farms, said of what Watkins was doing, “This is a fabulous program to have at the market. What’s in season, they have recipes for, so for example, my blackberries are getting ready to hit big time. They’ve got a recipe for that.”
Underwood started her private operation 14 years ago when she and her husband moved to Watertown, and she has been selling her produce at the farmer’s market ever since.
While it does help bolster sales, more importantly, Underwood pointed out, “It’s also informative. People who want to eat healthier but aren’t familiar, they can come to these ladies, talk to them and get informed about what is good and how to cook things the right way.”
Underwood said she just wished they could be out there “every day.”
On Friday, a couple shoppers at the farmers market were sampling the kale pasta salad recipe. Helen Spicer had tried it originally, and after liking it so much, she returned with John Moore so that he could try it too.
Watkins said that shoppers at the farmers market provide a lot of valuable feedback, and while they don’t always like the samples, she’s at least happy they were willing to give it a try.
Like most things, last year’s samples were suspended because of COVID-19, but Watkins did not let that deter the program’s goal of getting the information out to the community.
“Last year, instead of providing samples, Kimmy (Underwood) just offered to pass out the paper resources.”
Underwood said that she saw a huge uptick last year in sales during the pandemic, a trend she attributed to people wanting to stay outside while procuring food for shopping lists.
More than just a cookbookWatkins said that she wanted to remind the community members that their local extension office offers all sorts of programs such as 4-H Camp, a 4-H Poultry Show, Shop Smart TN, pressure canner testing, and a regional beef show.
The TNCEP/SNAP-Ed programming is funded by the USDA’s SNAP. Watkins said, “We seek to reach low-resource communities in an effort to improve health outcomes through education.
“The University of Tennessee Extension has programs in agriculture and natural resources, 4-H youth development, family and consumer sciences, and resource development.”
