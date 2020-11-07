In the last few weeks, I’ve become absolutely addicted to drinking pumpkin spice lattes.
It all started in late August when it was still pretty warm outside — but I was over it. I was over summer, over heat, over watering my plants and mostly over it not being Christmas yet! That is until one of my co-workers came in holding two pumpkin spice lattes — one for me and one for her!
“Bring on the holidays!” she said, “Put out the pumpkins and let’s light the fall candles, because Starbucks just came out with their fall drinks!”
I’m not sure how to describe a pumpkin spice latte except to say it’s what drinking liquid pumpkins and spice while sitting next to a fire in heaven must be like. And for the past two months, I’ve woken up every single morning and usually within about 15 minutes, I say to myself, “Today, you are NOT stopping to get a pumpkin spice latte before you go to work. You absolutely are not! You need to get control of yourself and just go straight to work and don’t make any stops!”
And yet, every single morning, I’ve pulled up to the drive-thru at a quarter to 8, and ordered a large.
I know. I hate myself too.
All that sugar. All those calories. All those skirts and pants that have gotten tighter and tighter, day by day.
As if I didn’t loathe myself enough, I’m pretty darn sure the guy at the drive-thru window thinks less of me too.
Honestly, I don’t think I’ve missed seeing him, even one day, in eight weeks. And I’m getting pretty tired of his all-knowing attitude.
Each and every morning, he takes my order as if we’ve never met.
And while it’s true, we haven’t been formally introduced, he knows me like no one else these days.
But we play the game anyway.
“Good morning,” he says. “What can I get for you today?”
I want to shout back.
“You KNOW what I’m getting. Why do we have to do this every single day?! “
Of course, I don’t actually say that, because if I did, I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t give me my beloved pumpkin spice. So instead, I quietly place my daily order. I don’t change it up. I don’t order anything else. I pull out my cash and move on to the window.
We used to make eye-contact and his welcoming spirit, at one point, had been infectious. But, now, I just want my drink and for the charade to end.
I hand him the money, he hands me the goods
“Yeah, no, I don’t need a receipt and keep the green stirrer too. They are a dead giveaway to my husband when he finds them in my car!”
Today, Starbucks releases it’s holiday flavors. Pumpkin Spice will be no more and I’ll have to make do with either eggnog latte or peppermint mocha. It will be a sad day for he and I both, but also a new beginning for us.
And we will continue to play the game. I’ll drive up and place my order, he will more than likely wear a Santa hat and with the 7 pounds I’ve gained drinking pure sugar for eight weeks, I’ll flash my rosy fat cheeks at him and wish him a Merry Christmas. He will then hand me Christmas in a cup and I’ll be on my way.
At first it will be all new again but we’ve danced this dance before and will tire of each other soon enough.
But until then, I’ll enjoy every minute and every pound I gain because after that, it’s black coffee and keto meat sticks for me and back to the basics for him.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.