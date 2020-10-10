I’m one of those people who dresses for the season ... not the actual weather.
So starting about three weeks ago, I began wearing longer sleeves, pull over jackets and yes, even a scarf. The scarf was mostly for effect but my goodness, was it sweltering!
Every Friday night as we head to our son’s football game, my husband questions me, “It’s 85 degrees, why are you wearing a jacket?”
This from a guy who thinks tennis shoes are a legitimate fashion accessory.
I pay him no mind and once we get to the game, ask him to get me a hot chocolate.
“Hot chocolate, are you sure?”
Am I sure? It’s Friday night, I’m at a high school football game, and it’s fall — yes — a hot chocolate!
But if I had to tell the truth, the fact that I have sweat dripping down my back while bundled in my layers, is becoming a real problem.
What happened to fall??
I can’t put out my pumpkins, corn stalks and mums when it feels like summer!
And my Pumpkin Spice Latte isn’t quite as satisfying if I’m in shorts and flip flops.
No sir! I’m ready for real fall. Tartan blankets, bonfires and walking into HomeGoods to find Christmas has already exploded all over the store.
Now don’t get me wrong, I do love spring and summer isn’t too far behind, but there is nothing quite like fall in Tennessee. Sitting on the porch, drinking something warm, pumpkin bread in the oven, football in the background ... I literally think this might be heaven.
Not to mention we all need some relaxing fall time in order to get ready for our dreaded Tennessee winter.
You know the drill.
A dusting of snow, a bit of ice, the salt trucks come out, Kroger runs out of milk, schools let out early, and chaos ensues until everyone can finally get home to put a pot of chili on the stove and turn on their Hallmark Christmas movies.
So until then, excuse me if I burn some pumpkin spice candles and wear my new fuzzy socks, it’s October and I’m ready no matter what temperature it is!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
